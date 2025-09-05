Lightwave Logic, Inc. Expands Sales Presence in Asia via Partnership with Photonteck

Company will present at the China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE) in Shenzhen on September 11

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance electro-optic (EO) polymer materials, today announced the expansion of its sales and distribution network in Asia through a strategic partnership with Photonteck, a leading sales and distribution company. The addition of sales and technical support resources is a crucial step in further strengthening the Company's position as a global leader in the manufacture and sale of electro-optic polymers for silicon photonics applications.

"Today's announcement marks an important commercial initiative as we continue to build our presence in multiple ecosystems," said Yves LeMaitre, CEO of Lightwave Logic. "The AI revolution is global, and we need to ensure that we continue to advance our customer and foundry engagement in diverse geographic markets. We look forward to leveraging Photonteck's broad optical industry presence in China and deep customer relationships in the AI and datacenter ecosystem."

Kai (Kevin) Yang, Vice President of Photonteck, added, "We are very excited to be partnering with Lightwave Logic to help our customers address key bottlenecks in AI connectivity. Lightwave Logic is pioneering the application of electro-optic polymers to turbo-charge silicon photonics chips, and we are confident that we can utilize our commercial network to help accelerate adoption of the Company's technology platform."

The Company also announced that it will attend the China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE) in Shenzhen from September 10 -12, 2025. Atikem Haile, Vice President of Marketing at Lightwave Logic, will present at the event on September 11.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:?LWLG) is a technology platform company pioneering the development of proprietary electro-optic polymers that enable ultra-high-speed data transmission with low power consumption and compact form factors. These materials power next-generation photonic devices for telecommunications, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Visit www.lightwavelogic.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding polymer performance, manufacturing readiness, and potential real-world applications. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify such statements. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including technical and manufacturing challenges, reliance on third-party foundries, delays in qualification, funding constraints, market competition, regulatory changes, and other risks described in Lightwave Logic's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

