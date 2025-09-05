C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Surpasses 400 Million DOG Coins in Corporate Treasury

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset company, today announced that its corporate DOG coin treasury has surpassed the 400 million token milestone.

Following its latest acquisition, C2 Blockchain now holds 400,166,828 DOG coins, representing over 80% progress toward the Company's long-term treasury accumulation strategy. This achievement underscores the Company's commitment to building one of the largest and most transparent DOG reserves among publicly traded firms.

"Crossing the 400 million DOG milestone is an important step in our strategy," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. "DOG is not just a meme - it is a Bitcoin-native token that brings new utility and on-chain activity to the Bitcoin network. By anchoring our balance sheet in DOG, we are creating transparent DOG-per-share value for investors while also strengthening Bitcoin's long-term economic model."

DOG Coin and the Bitcoin Network

DOG coin was launched in April 2024 via the Bitcoin Runes protocol at the most recent halving event. Unlike traditional meme tokens on alternative chains, DOG operates directly on Bitcoin, offering unique network utility:

On-Chain Activity: Every DOG transaction generates fees that incentivize miners and secure Bitcoin's base layer.

Sustainability Post-Halving: DOG activity supports miner revenues as Bitcoin's block subsidy continues to decline.

Community + Culture: DOG merges meme culture with Bitcoin's security, expanding Bitcoin's adoption among new audiences.

Innovation Catalyst: DOG demonstrates how Ordinals and Runes can enable new economic and cultural applications on Bitcoin.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO) is a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset company focused on innovative treasury models, mining operations, and decentralized solutions. Through its DOG coin treasury, C2 Blockchain provides investors with transparent exposure to Bitcoin-native assets while pioneering a new standard for digital-asset-backed public companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

Contact:

C2 Blockchain Inc.

Investor & Media Relations

info@c2blockchain.com

www.c2blockchain.com

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/c2-blockchain-surpasses-400-million-dog-coins-in-corporate-treasury-1069156