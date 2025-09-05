Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and expert investing resource covering crypto stocks issues a news snapshot of some of the well-known crypto mining stocks, featuring Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), pioneering a new era of digital marketing and financial innovation.





Crypto Mining Stocks - from Dogecoin to Bitcoin, the Revolution Continues

According to Cypto-economy.com , "Cryptocurrencies are still very much at the forefront of innovation, and mining is one of the solid foundations of blockchain networks. In 2025, Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE) remain three of the most talked about coins in the mining industry. While their underlying technology is different, each presents its unique possibilities for miners and cloud mining enthusiasts."

Experts agree Dogecoin mining is typically more accessible and potentially more profitable for small-scale miners compared to Bitcoin. Its Scrypt algorithm is less resource-intensive, the network difficulty is lower, and it supports Auxiliary Proof-of-Work (Auxpow), enabling simultaneous mining with Litecoin. This allows mining with standard hardware like home PCs or smartphones, while Bitcoin mining demands costly, specialized ASIC miners.

Yesterday, Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) issued a shareholder letter outlining its strategic transformation into a leader in cryptocurrency mining, supported by a pending acquisition of DogeHash Technologies, Inc. ("DogeHash"), a dedicated Dogecoin mining company.

From the news:

We invested an initial $1 million in Bitcoin (BTC) in January 2025. The positive investor response validated our vision and rewarded our BTC Allocation Strategy.

Following this positive shareholder reaction, we intensified our strategy, authorizing further investments in select cryptocurrencies. In late January, we invested another $1 million in Bitcoin. This was followed by a $6.5 million raise at $6 per share in June 2025 from strategic investors. This transaction not only fortified our cap table but also forged a pivotal relationship with Dominari Securities (a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc, a powerhouse investment bank with deep expertise and networks in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

It also brought in key strategic investors to the Company's shareholder base. In early August 2025 we closed a $50 million all common stock offering through Dominari Securities at $10 per share. This influx of healthy capital further strengthened our balance sheet and positioned us for a transformative launch into the cryptocurrency space.

On August 19th, we announced the execution of definitive agreements that are subject to shareholder approval to acquire a premier Dogecoin mining operation currently mining with 2,500 state-of-the-art mining rigs, with another 1,000 best in class miners ordered, that should be delivered later this year. With substantial high-margin revenues, this transaction places Thumzup on an accelerated, high-confidence trajectory to significant shareholder value creation, and could likely surpass the potential of our original digital advertising platform with reduced need for outside capital.

With capital from our recent offering, we expect to further expand this fleet, with the goal of materially increasing our revenue run-rate into 2026 and beyond. According to Bitmain, as an example, Antminer L9s (which are similar to the miners Dogehash utilizes but are not identical) have a hash rate of 16 GH/s (Gigahash) consuming 3,360W of power (Crypto Miner). As an illustrative example, Bitmain's mining calculator estimates 3,500 of these miners could generate high-margin annual revenues of the following at these Dogecoin prices (Bitmain):

$0.22/DOGE: $22.70 million (current market price)

$0.30/DOGE: $30.96 million

$0.40/DOGE: $41.28 million

$0.50/DOGE: $51.60 million

$1.00/DOGE: $103.19 million

Actual results may vary, and this estimate is as of September 2, 2025. This pending acquisition marks the Company's entry into the rapidly growing $10.5 billion cryptocurrency mining market, which is projected to reach $22.6 billion by 2035, which is an 8.9% CAGR, according to Business Research Insights. Importantly, it should diversify our revenue streams while positioning us as one of the few publicly-traded, utility-scale Dogecoin miners.

Cryptocurrency Mining: Seizing a Massive Opportunity

Cryptocurrency mining presents what could be one of the greatest opportunities for value creation in the industry. In December 2024, BIT Mining Limited, a publicly traded cryptocurrency miner, reported that its Dogecoin mining operations were nearly three times more profitable than Bitcoin mining alone.

Dogecoin, with a market capitalization exceeding $36 billion and daily trading volume of $4 billion as of August 13, 2025 (CoinMarketCap), is one of the most widely held cryptocurrencies and is now held in more than 5 million wallets (Bitcoinist).

In January 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order strengthening America's leadership in digital financial technology, established a strategic Bitcoin reserve, and advanced the Genius Act, all of which have accelerated institutional and global confidence in cryptocurrency.

Further, there are now more than 40 publicly traded cryptocurrency mining operators with the top three reaching multi-billion-dollar valuations. MARA Holdings is the leader with a current $5.6 billion market capitalization, CleanSpark with a $4.5 billion market capitalization, and Riot Platforms with a $3 billion market capitalization.

In recent months, more than 100 public companies have adopted, "Digital Asset Treasury Strategies," putting billions of dollars of cryptocurrency on their balance sheets. Several of these companies are holding cryptocurrency, and we believe that positioning Thumzup at the nexus of both mining and holding various cryptocurrencies is our pathway to potentially becoming the next multi-billion-dollar play in this space.

Companies such as Bitmine Immersion Technologies have gone from relative obscurity to multi-billion-dollar market capitalizations in a matter of weeks. We believe Thumzup is uniquely positioned to capture similar momentum, combining the scale of our planned Dogecoin mining operations with digital asset treasury strategies.

To further support our rapid growth, we expanded our partnership with Coinbase Prime in May 2025, establishing a Bitcoin-backed credit facility and gaining access to institutional-grade trading, financing, and custody services. This strengthens our ability to scale efficiently while pursuing a diversified digital asset treasury strategy. In addition to Bitcoin, our Board has authorized holding Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), Ether (ETH), and USD Coin (USDC).

We recently created a crypto advisory board and appointed Alex Hoffman as its first member. Hoffman currently serves as head of ecosystem at DogeOS, the Dogecoin app layer, where he leads ecosystem development, partnerships and growth strategy. His expertise focuses on helping holders and companies put their Dogecoin to work through lending, staking and other applications that generate yield and expand utility. We expect to add other members to the Advisory Board in the near future.

The stock closed up at $5.57,+0.28,+5.29% on the news.

Yesterday, MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), a leading digital energy and infrastructure company, published unaudited bitcoin production updates for August 2025.

From the news:

Management Commentary

"Similar to last month, we produced 208 blocks in August as global hashrate increased 6% month-over-month to an average of 949 EH/s," said Fred Thiel, MARA's chairman and CEO. "Given the decline in bitcoin price during the month, we took the opportunity to strategically add to our treasury and currently hold over 52,000 BTC.

"Our energized hashrate grew 1% over the prior month, and all containers and miners at our Texas wind farm are on-site and connected. We are on track to be fully operational at the site in the fourth quarter.

"We recently announced the signing of an investment agreement allowing MARA to acquire a 64% stake in Exaion, a subsidiary of EDF, one of the world's largest low-carbon energy producers, with the option to increase our ownership up to 75% by 2027. The transaction is expected to close in or around Q4 2025, subject to customary closing requirements and regulatory approval. Upon closing, this joint venture would formalize the convergence of our technology stack and AI in developing new solutions that can lower the cost of processing and secure the edge infrastructure that will support the growing AI economy. Furthermore, we established our European headquarters in Paris and welcomed European business leaders to accelerate our international growth strategy. Together, these announcements reinforce MARA's role in advancing energy partnerships dedicated to stabilizing power grids while capturing and repurposing unused energy."

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) , America's Bitcoin Miner, just announced its unaudited Bitcoin mining and operations update for the month ended August 31, 2025.

"I am proud of the work our operations and technology teams accomplished in August as they successfully managed through the summer heat, raising our average operating hashrate month over month," said Taylor Monnig, Chief Technology Officer. "We will continue optimizing our sites ahead of cooler weather and the upcoming miner deployments later this year."

"While August was a month of leadership transition, CleanSpark remained unwavering in its focus on operational performance and in continuing to grow our bitcoin treasury to build long-term value for all stakeholders," said Matt Schultz, CEO and Chairman.

"Over the past calendar year, we've doubled our hashrate and built a bitcoin treasury of nearly 13,000. We are now focused on maximizing our contracted power through mining and exploring other verticals. We have a proven track record of deliberate, strategic discipline, and I am excited to enter our next phase of growth without ever losing sight of what got us here."

Evidencing the ongoing investor interest in the crypto miners, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) a leading owner and operator of vertically integrated, predominantly zero-carbon digital infrastructure, recently announced that the initial purchasers of 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2031 (the "Convertible Notes") have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The option was exercised on August 21, 2025, and the purchase was completed on August 22, 2025. Including the greenshoe, the total principal amount of Convertible Notes sold in the offering was $1.0 billion.

According to CoinDesk.com, "The total market cap of the 13 US-listed bitcoin (BTC) miners the bank tracks also hit a record high in August, with high-performance computing (HPC) execution driving the gains."

The digital revolution continues…

