Longi has reportedly acquired a stake in Suzhou Jingkong Energy, signaling a strategic push into energy storage amid rising profit pressures and heightened competition in the solar sector.From ESS News Longi Green Energy, China's largest vertically integrated solar manufacturer, has been linked with a rapid pivot into the battery storage market. According to Chinese media reports, the company has taken a stake in Suzhou-based energy storage systems integrator Suzhou Jingkong Energy Technology and is also in talks to acquire a second storage business. The reports - which Longi has not formally ...

