Arspura unveils the P1, a next-generation IQV smart range hood, at the IFA today. With its real-time monitoring of pollutants, an extraction of up to 13 cubic meters per minute, and leak-free airflow, the Arspura P1 sets new standards.

Thanks to real-time monitoring, the user is shown the current PM2.5 level on the display. These very fine dust particles are created during cooking and frying; according to the Federal Environment Agency, they can penetrate deep into the lungs.

The effective extraction of these particles, combined with a leak-free design and an airflow of up to 13 cubic meters per minute, effectively protects both amateur and professional cooks from pollutants.

A highly efficient, brushless DC motor ensures powerful, stable extraction, reduced noise, and a longer service life: "Arspura was founded with a simple mission: to protect every family's cooking health through technology," says CEO Dr. Ray Ren, who presented the product in detail on the Dream Stage in Hall 25. The P1 will be available in early December at a net-price of €1,499; the enhanced version, the P2, will be available in early 2026 for a net-price of €1,699 the Arspura P2 elevates P1's strengths with CO gas leak monitoring and negative ion purification, setting a new standard for safety, efficency, modern design and freshness in kitchens worldwide.

Digital Presskit: https://www.fiuweb.de/arspura-presskit-2025 Datasheet: https://www.fiuweb.de/arspura-p1-data

Arspura Company Background

"Better Air, Pure Life" with this slogan, Arspura, founded in 2016, has set itself the goal of developing innovative household appliances with a focus on healthy cooking. At IFA 2025, Arspura will present the new smart P1 range hood with brand-new technologies focusing on a harmonious combination of health and aesthetics.

