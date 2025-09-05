Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
05.09.2025 13:18 Uhr
CGS International Securities Singapore Democratizes Access to Capital Markets with ViewTrade's Solutions

Powering a seamless, user-friendly trading experience with robust and flexible platform capabilities

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewTrade, a global technology solutions provider specializing in cross-border investing, has announced a collaboration with CGS International Securities Singapore Pte Ltd (CGS SG), a leading integrated financial services provider in Asia, to democratise access to U.S. equities for CGS SG's clients.

Saw Ping May, Group Chief Strategy Officer of CGS International (left), and Laksh Gangwani, Managing Director - Growth & Client Engagement at ViewTrade (right), formalizing the collaboration.

Through this partnership, ViewTrade will enable CGS SG to aggregate a wide range of investment flows-including retail flows, institutional flows, and fractional investing into a single brokerage relationship with ViewTrade, via its UP trading platform.

This collaboration allows CGS SG to provide fractional trading of US stocks with competitive pricing, enabling its clients build diversified portfolios that includes some of the world's largest companies.

"At ViewTrade, our mission is to make global markets more accessible by equipping financial institutions with a comprehensive solution comprising - technology, brokerage, and critical domain expertise," said Laksh Gangwani, Managing Director - Growth & Client Engagement, ViewTrade."Helping CGS SG deliver fractional U.S. equity trading is an example of how our solutions can support partners in offering differentiated and innovative experiences."

ViewTrade is also exploring how it can work with CGS International to leverage its extensive presence in Asia to drive further efficiencies for ViewTrade's more than 300 clients across 30+ countries.

Saw Ping May, Group Chief Strategy Officer, CGS International, said, "We are grateful for ViewTrade's support in powering CGS International's UP trading platform. Our vision has always been to democratise access to capital markets and encourage responsible investing.

UP is built for the next generation; by breaking down barriers through fractional trading on Bursa Malaysia and U.S stocks, and delivering financial education that truly makes an impact, we are setting them up for long-term success."

For more than two decades, ViewTrade has supported financial institutions with cross-border connectivity, enabling both institutional and retail access to global markets. Bringing together CGS International's regional strength in key Southeast Asian markets and ViewTrade's global infrastructure to support efficient, technology-driven market access, UP aims to democratize Southeast Asia capital markets access, one market at a time.

About ViewTrade Holding Corporation

ViewTrade is the force that powers cross-border investing for financial services firms throughout the world. We provide the technology, support and brokerage services that business innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail investing experience. Now in our third decade, our approach has helped 300+ firms - from technology startups to large banks, brokers and advisors - create the differentiating investment experiences their customers demand. With clients in over 20 countries and a team that brings decades of experience and understanding of brokerage technology and services, we help our business clients deliver the investment access and financial solutions they require.

For more information, visit https://viewtrade.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Securities and brokerage services provided by ViewTrade Securities Inc. ("ViewTrade Securities") a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. Technology and business solutions provided by Orbis Systems Inc. ("Orbis"). Orbis and ViewTrade Securities Inc. are affiliated and collectively referred to (with other affiliates) as "ViewTrade". This communication is not an offer to buy or sell securities and is not a recommendation regarding any investment or investment strategy. Investing involves risks and past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765623/Viewtrade.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765666/ViewTrade_Logo.jpg

ViewTrade Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgs-international-securities-singapore-democratizes-access-to-capital-markets-with-viewtrades-solutions-302547605.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
