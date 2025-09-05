SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 September 2025 - On September 3, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA opened at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. BGY Fruits, China's leading fruit retail chain, participated alongside its subsidiary Jin Chengtai, continuing its annual presence at the event. Through consistent participation, BGY Fruits showcases its strengths in supply chain integration and brand development to global partners and potential clients-further advancing its strategy of "sourcing globally, selling globally."
BGY Fruits's subsidiary, Haiyang Jin Chengtai, has consistently exported premium Chinese fruits-including apples, pears, and citrus-to Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, and North America, allowing global consumers to enjoy the best of China's fruit harvests. According to a company representative, Jin Chengtai's export sales reached nearly RMB 300 million in 2024.
Zhu Qidong, Executive Vice President of BGY Fruits Group, Chief Supply Chain Officer, President of the B2B and International Business Division, and President of the Category Brand Division, revealed that the domestic B2B business has been a key strategic focus for BGY Fruits in 2024. Leveraging its core strength in high-quality fruit supply chain management, the company has significantly expanded into supermarkets, emerging retail channels, and large-scale distribution markets.
In addition, BGY Fruits has collaborated with leading domestic enterprises, provincial-level trade unions, and key strategic partners to jointly develop innovative fruit products and diversify its category offerings. The company has also engaged in fruit contract processing services for fresh food enterprises and launched digital fruit gift cards for online distribution.
These initiatives have driven strong growth in BGY Fruits's domestic B2B segment. From January to July alone, wholesale business sales reached RMB 522 million.
Brand development is essential to the long-term growth of the fruit industry. In addition to building a competitive retail brand, BGY Fruits is actively advancing its category brand strategy. At the exhibition, Zhu Qidong noted that BGY Fruits has established a dedicated Category Brand Division to lead this effort. By taking an organized and systematic approach, the company aims to integrate resources across the value chain and ensure the effective execution of its category branding strategy.
Currently, BGY Fruits is leveraging its ecosystem partnerships to establish specialized companies focused on specific fruit categories, including apples, watermelons, and pineapples. In the future, this model will be replicated to build category-brand companies for imported fruits as well.
