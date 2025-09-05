Anzeige
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso's Shareholders' Nomination Board composition

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 September 2025 at 14:00 EEST

HELSINKI, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stora Enso Shareholders' Nomination Board has been established to exist until otherwise decided. The Shareholders' Nomination Board annually prepares proposals for Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting concerning the election and remuneration of members of the Stora Enso Board of Directors and Board committees, as well as the appointments of the Chair and the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors. The Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of the Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors, the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, and two members appointed by the two largest shareholders (one each) as of 31 August each year.

Stora Enso's two largest shareholders on 31 August 2025 were Solidium Oy and FAM AB.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board has been appointed and consists of the following members: Kari Jordan (Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors), Håkan Buskhe (Vice Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors), Jouko Karvinen (Chair of the Board of Directors of Solidium Oy), and Marcus Wallenberg (Chair of the Board of Directors of FAM AB).

The Shareholders' Nomination Board has elected Marcus Wallenberg as its Chair.

For further information, please contact:
Carl Norell
SVP Corporate Communications
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Jutta Mikkola
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +358 50 544 6061

The forest is at the heart of Stora Enso, and we believe that everything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. We are the leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. Stora Enso has approximately 19,000 employees and our sales in 2024 were EUR 9 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA on OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

