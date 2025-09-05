Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEQU | ISIN: SE0014855292 | Ticker-Symbol: 5GS1
Lang & Schwarz
05.09.25 | 15:13
2,490 Euro
-100,00 % -2,490
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
READLY INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
READLY INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3402,64015:13
PR Newswire
05.09.2025 13:48 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Readly: Brits say writing standards have declined with the digital era whilst reading opportunities have risen: International Literacy Day (8 September)

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost half of Brits (44 percent) believe that their writing standards have declined with technology but that their overall literacy and reading has been positively influenced, says new research.

53 percent of people said that the digital era has had a positive impact on literacy levels overall according to the research by Readly digital magazine and newspaper app.

40 percent of people are reading more widely than before, 49 percent are reading more on global issues and concerns and 44 percent said they are able to read more in depth about topics that matter to them, forming a more balanced opinion. 40 percent are reading more quality content and 37 percent said that reading in the digital era has helped them learn a new skill or hobby.

With International Literacy Day approaching, we want to encourage people to read more of what they love. Reading has evolved so much over the last ten years with the digital era presenting greater access to quality content and more opportunities than before to read and be informed and inspired, whatever your reading style or interest area, says Chloe Rushmere, Head of Content at Readly

Whilst most people believe that the digital era has positively impacted their level of literacy, one in ten (13%) said it has had a negative impact and a third (34%) said there has been no difference in literacy at all.

Younger generations believe more strongly about the impact with 81 percent of 25-34 year olds and 65 percent of 35-44 year olds saying the digital era has had a positive impact on their literacy levels. Half of those aged 45-54 and 33 percent of 55 plus support the view, showed the research.

The most popular topics to read about across digital magazines in the last year according to data from Readly, the digital magazine and newspaper app with over 8,000 titles, are cars and motoring, gardening, interior design, photography, technology, running, cycling and fitness, food and drink and home and renovation.

A third of adults said they prefer to read long form content such as articles, features and opinions on mobile (36%), laptop or computer (20%), print (18) and tablet (17%).

Reading styles have also evolved with the onset of digital. 'Skim reading' (13%) and 'snack' reading' (8%) are both commonplace styles people are adopting, showed the research. 13 percent prefer deep diving into long sessions of focussed reading but 30 percent opt for the 'best of both' reading both long and short sessions, depending on the mood, content and location.

From deep diving into a feature or opinion piece, to snack reading on the go or skim reading a magazine or article, Readly has a title on its app with quality, varied content and a journalistic style for every type of reader, adds Chloe

For more information visit www.readly.com.

For more details contact: kate.tegelaars@readly.com or 07879 818 711

Research: The representative online survey was conducted by Opinion Matters on behalf of Readly in September 2025. 2,000 people in the UK were surveyed.

About Readly
Readly is a European category leader for digital magazines and newspapers. The Company offers a digital subscription service where customers have unlimited access to 8,000 national and international titles - all in one app and at a fixed monthly fee. Readly has subscribers in 50 countries and content available in 17 different languages. In collaboration with around 1,000 publishers worldwide, Readly is digitising the newspaper and magazine industry. In 2024, revenues amounted to SEK 725 million. The Readly share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor. For more information, please visit https://corporate.readly.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/readly/r/brits-say-writing-standards-have-declined-with-the-digital-era-whilst-reading-opportunities-have-ris,c4230478

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/readly/i/shutterstock-644027602,c3467299

shutterstock 644027602

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brits-say-writing-standards-have-declined-with-the-digital-era-whilst-reading-opportunities-have-risen-international-literacy-day-8-september-302547632.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.