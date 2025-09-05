Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.09.2025 13:54 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

StarCharge Signs Landmark 1GWh BESS Solution Agreement with India's Leading EPC and IPP Prozeal Green Energy

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge, a global leader of integrated energy solutions, proudly announced its strategic agreement with Prozeal Green Energy, one of India's largest EPC and IPP, to supply up to 1GWh of cutting-edge battery energy storage systems (BESS). The collaboration will accelerate India's renewable energy transition by deploying StarCharge's advanced BESS solutions across the country's diverse energy landscape.


Under the agreement, StarCharge will deploy its innovative 5MWh Container Energy Storage Systems, designed to enhance grid stability and facilitate renewable energy integration. With the 1GWh capacity scheduled for deployment within the coming year, this project will make a meaningful contribution to India's target of achieving 500GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.

"We are honored to partner with Prozeal Green Energy, a premier EPC and IPP in India, to support the country's renewable energy transition," said Mr. George Zhang, MD of StarCharge BESS APAC. "This collaboration marks a strategic milestone in our global expansion and reflects our shared vision for sustainable energy development."

The partnership highlights StarCharge's commitment to delivering customized energy storage solutions tailored to India's unique market requirements. The company's advanced BESS solution will help improve grid reliability, increase energy efficiency, and facilitate large-scale renewable energy adoption across India's diverse power infrastructure.

Notably, StarCharge has also secured a 100MWh BESS agreement with a key Eastern European client in August. The project will follow a phased delivery schedule with initial shipments commencing before year-end, demonstrating the company's continued strategic expansion and execution capabilities in the international energy storage market.

About StarCharge

StarCharge, a global leader in comprehensive energy solutions. It offers a diverse range of intelligent and reliable charging and BESS solutions powered by cutting-edge technology, designed to cater to various scenarios and contribute to building a more efficient and resilient energy future.

For more information, please visit www.starcharge.com or contact BESSinfo@starcharge.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765570/Starcharge_Signs_Landmark_1GWh_BESS_Solution_Agreement_with_India_Leading_EPC_and_IPP_Prozeal_Green.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starcharge-signs-landmark-1gwh-bess-solution-agreement-with-indias-leading-epc-and-ipp-prozeal-green-energy-302547635.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.