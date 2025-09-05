Pony.ai, Mowasalat "Karwa" Partner to Launch Autonomous Driving Pilot in Qatar's Doha

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pony.ai, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced a partnership with Mowasalat "Karwa", Qatar's premier transportation service provider, to bring autonomous vehicles to the country's roads.

The partnership will begin with testing Pony.ai-empowered robotaxis on public roads in Doha, the capital of Qatar. The two companies target to localize the autonomous vehicle's technology for Qatar's complex driving conditions, and the on-road tests. These efforts will leverage and adapt Pony.ai's autonomous driving stacks to the country's climate, road infrastructure and traffic scenarios. All pilot data generated by vehicles, sensors, and operations will be collected, stored, and processed within the State of Qatar in compliance with national data sovereignty requirements; no raw sensor feeds or personally identifiable information will leave Qatar.

Mowasalat "Karwa", runs the nation's largest fleet consisting of taxis, buses, limousines and corporate transport services across the state of Qatar. The collaboration supports Qatar's National Vision 2030, which aims to transform the country into an advanced society capable of sustainable development.

"This pilot with Pony.ai marks a significant milestone in our journey towards realizing Qatar's National Vision 2030," said Eng. Ahmed Hassan Al-Obaidly, CEO of Mowasalat "Karwa". "Building on our success in managing world-class transport operations during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, we are now integrating advanced autonomous driving technologies into our transportation framework. This not only enhances the efficiency and safety of our services but also contributes to the sustainable development of Qatar's infrastructure. This initiative aligns perfectly with our strategic goals to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions for the people of Qatar."

"This partnership marks a major milestone in expanding our global footprint by creating ecosystem synergies through collaboration with local partners," said Dr. James Peng, Founder and CEO of Pony.ai. "Qatar presents a unique environment for AV deployment, and Mowasalat's deep local knowledge makes it an ideal partner. Together, we aim to build a resilient and scalable autonomous driving solution that supports sustainable mobility across the region."

Qatar's extreme weather - with summer temperatures regularly exceeding 45°C (113°F), frequent sandstorms, high humidity and intense sunlight - presents significant challenges for AV deployment. These conditions can impact sensor performance, navigation accuracy and vehicle cooling systems, making the region a critical proving ground for autonomous technology.

Pony.ai's platform is built on a multi-sensor fusion system that integrates LiDAR, radar and cameras. Its advanced robotaxi platform has undergone extensive testing in desert environments and extreme heat to ensure safe and reliable operation. Equipped with mass-production sensors that provide 360-degree, blind-spot-free redundant perception - along with Pony.ai's proprietary sensor cleaning system - the vehicle is designed to effectively handle adverse weather and extreme conditions.

The collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to advancing real-world autonomous transport in the Middle East. By addressing region-specific challenges through technological innovation and close industry cooperation, Pony.ai and Mowasalat "Karwa" aim to set a new standard for AV deployment in complex environments.

