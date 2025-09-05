BLINK Tattoo Studio: BLINK puts Thessaloniki on Europe's "Tattourism" map

Founded by artist Christos Tsintsaris, who lost vision in one eye, BLINK reports doubled growth since 2023, a 25% international client base, and an expanding training program drawing talent from across Europe

THESSALONIKI, Greece, Sept. 05, 2025is turning Thessaloniki into a must-visit stop for Europe's fast-rising "tattourism" trend, blending contemporary design, rigorous hygiene, and a strong education program to attract clients and trainees from across the continent and beyond. Since opening in 2023, the studio has doubled growth and today counts international clients at roughly 25% of its bookings, with demand projected to rise another 50% this year. Over 4500 five-star original reviews on Google Maps, makes it the most reviewed tattoo studio in Greece, and likely one of the top in all of Europe. BLINK has visitors from France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Scandinavia, and a growing number from the US.

BLINK is as much a story of craft as it is of resilience. After permanently losing vision in one eye in 2019, Tsintsaris rebuilt his practice around precision, restraint, and narrative.

"I didn't lose my perspective, I gained focus," said Tsintsaris. "Tattooing marks life's turning points. BLINK exists to honor those moments with discipline, ethos, and creativity."

Tradition is continued

BLINK Tattoo Studio is a bold newcomer to Greece's body art scene, providing tattoos, piercings, and jewelry alongside professional training for emerging artists. The studio's distinctive yellow winking-emoji mark has become a shorthand for "seeing differently," and is even requested as a tattoo by fans.

Beyond client work, BLINK is a recognized educational hub. Through BLINK Seminars, Tsintsaris and team train emerging tattoo, piercing, and permanent makeup artists from Greece, the Balkans, and beyond. Group sessions, which are held every two months with 30 participants, combine theory, live demonstration, and hands-on practice. Private training is available year-round, with participants earning a Certificate of Completion recognized by industry partners in Greece and abroad.

Tattourism is a fast-growing trend

BLINK's client base is around 25% international. The studio's reputation has also given rise to what Tsintsaris calls "Tattourism". Clients traveling to Thessaloniki specifically for a tattoo, often making a short holiday of the trip.

"They get their tattoo, enjoy the city's food and culture, return with something truly unique that is more often than not the same price or less than they'd pay back home," he says.

