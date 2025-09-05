SentinelOne (NYSE: S), the AI-native cybersecurity leader, and Schwarz Digits, the IT and digital of the Schwarz Group, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a sovereign, AI-powered cybersecurity platform for European customers. Designed to meet the urgent demand for data control, operational resilience, and regulatory alignment across Europe, the exclusive partnership will deliver SentinelOne's modern AI-powered detection and response capabilities deployed on Schwarz Digits' STACKIT sovereign cloud in Germany. As a result, European and multinational organizations can employ the latest AI-powered security capabilities to safeguard critical infrastructure, meet strict EU and German compliance requirements, and maintain full control over their data and security operations.

Powering the Next Era of Sovereign Cybersecurity in Europe

This partnership brings together SentinelOne's market-leading Singularity Platform and STACKIT's sovereign, GDPR-compliant infrastructure to offer an unparalleled cybersecurity solution built in Europe, for Europe. The offering will allow customer data and telemetry to remain under German jurisdiction-aligning with the highest security and regulatory standards, including ISO 27001 and C5 certification from the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI).

Rolf Schumann, Co-CEO, Schwarz Digits: "In Europe, we must use and further develop cutting-edge technology without giving away our data. Otherwise, we will lose our innovative strength and economic power. The partnership with SentinelOne is the perfect example of how technology openness and data sovereignty can be reconciled."

Christian Müller, Co-CEO, Schwarz Digits: "We provide the secure and compliant infrastructure on which SentinelOne can offer its holistic Cybersecurity suite. This synergy creates tremendous value for the market and strengthens the digital resilience of the European economy and public sector."

AI-Powered Defense With Uncompromising Data Sovereignty

SentinelOne's Singularity Platform uses patented AI and behavioral analysis to autonomously detect and respond to threats across endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and data-empowering defenders to contain and remediate incidents in real time. This unique foundation has helped SentinelOne protect customers from an ever increasing attack surface from its leadership in modern endpoint protection (EDR, MDR and XDR) to cloud security (CWPP, CNAPP, Exposure Management) to data (AI SIEM, Hyperautomation, GenAI security) to identity (ITDR). Its Storyline technology provides deep context and visibility, accelerating investigations and response at machine speed.

By running natively on STACKIT's sovereign cloud infrastructure, SentinelOne will enable European customers to meet evolving compliance requirements-such as GDPR, NIS2, and DORA-without sacrificing performance or visibility.

"European customers have long wanted security solutions that combine state-of-the-art protection with full data sovereignty," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne. "Partnering with Schwarz Digits enables us to meet this demand-giving customers in highly regulated industries the confidence to embrace AI-powered cybersecurity without compromise."

Integrated Ecosystem for Proactive Risk Management

The partnership complements the broader Schwarz Digits cybersecurity portfolio, including XM Cyber's Continuous Exposure Management platform. Together, these technologies deliver a unified and proactive defense strategy-mapping attack paths, identifying critical risks, and enabling automated remediation within a sovereign cloud environment.

This launch anticipates forthcoming EU policy frameworks such as the Cloud and AI Development Act (CAIDA), which proposes expanding secure, sovereign EU cloud infrastructure for critical applications. SentinelOne and STACKIT are already delivering on that vision today-providing organizations with the tools to meet emerging regulatory requirements and defend against tomorrow's threats within a fully sovereign environment.

The partnership also marks a major milestone in Europe's journey toward digital sovereignty and cyber resilience-providing public and private sector organizations with a trusted, scalable, and sovereign platform for securing the future.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations-including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments-trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow. Learn more at sentinelone.com.

About Schwarz Digits

Schwarz Digits is the IT and digital division of Schwarz Group. It offers compelling digital products and services that comply with Germany's high data protection standards, thereby guaranteeing the greatest possible digital sovereignty. With this commitment, Schwarz Digits provides and develops the IT infrastructure and solutions for the extensive ecosystem of the Schwarz Group companies, ensuring they are fit for the future. Schwarz Digits creates optimal conditions for the development of pioneering innovations for consumers, enterprises, and public sector organizations. Schwarz Digits comprises 8,000 employees across the brands Schwarz IT, Schwarz Digital, STACKIT, XM Cyber, omniac, Lidl e-commerce, Kaufland e-commerce, Schwarz Media, and mmmake.

