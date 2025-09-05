Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40B6X | ISIN: US9495031067 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.09.25 | 21:58
1,370 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WELLGISTICS HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WELLGISTICS HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.09.2025 14:38 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wellgistics Health, Inc. to Present at September Investor Conferences

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX) ("Wellgistics Health" or the "Company"), a leader in next-generation pharmaceutical distribution, digital prescription routing, and AI-powered hub fulfillment, today announced that Brian Norton, Chief Executive Officer, together with members of the Company's executive leadership team, will present at three upcoming investor conferences in September 2025 as follows:

EVENT: H.?C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
DATE: Monday, September 8, 2025
TIME: 1:30 p.m. ET

EVENT: NIBA Conference (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
DATE: Wednesday, September 17, 2025
TIME: To be announced

EVENT: Skyline Signature Series Webinar (Virtual)
DATE: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
TIME: 12:00 p.m. ET

REGISTRATION: Investors may register (for free) at this link.

These events provide valuable opportunities for Wellgistics Health to showcase its strategic vision, highlight ongoing innovations in pharmaceutical distribution and AI-driven pharmacy fulfillment, and connect directly with the investment community

"Participating in these high-caliber investor events is important for expanding Wellgistics Health's visibility. They give us a chance to engage with current and prospective shareholders and build relationships with strategic partners who can help accelerate our growth," commented Brian Norton, CEO of Wellgistics Health.

About Wellgistics Health

Wellgistics Health delivers medications from manufacturer to patient-faster, smarter, and more affordably. Its integrated platform connects 6,500+ independent pharmacies with 200+ U.S. manufacturers, offering services such as wholesale distribution, digital prescription routing, and AI-powered hub services-including eligibility, adherence, onboarding, prior authorization, and cash-pay fulfillment. As a PBM-agnostic alternative, Wellgistics Health is restoring access, transparency, and trust in U.S. healthcare.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When Wellgistics Health uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Wellgistics Health's strategy and descriptions of its future operations, prospects, and plans. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from Wellgistics Health's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in our reports and statements filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in Wellgistics Health's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

Media Contact:
media@wellgisticshealth.com

Investor Relations:
investors@wellgisticshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Scott Powell, President
1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor
New York, NY 10036
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: info@skylineccg.com

SOURCE: Wellgistics Health, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/wellgistics-health-inc.-to-present-at-september-investor-conferences-1069151

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.