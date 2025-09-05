Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE: RGLD) ("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") reports that Ryan Kalt resigned after-market close on September 4, 2025, effective that same date, from his officer positions with the Issuer.

Mr. Kalt formerly served as the Issuer's Chief Executive Officer, President and Corporate Secretary.

In addition to recognizing his corporate stewardship, Red Lake Gold also expresses its appreciation to Mr. Kalt for the substantial capital investments he made into the Issuer during his multi-year tenure and for his past support of the Issuer's equity through open market facilities. While the Issuer regrets his resignations, it extends its best wishes to Mr. Kalt for his other pursuits and endeavours.

At the present time, Red Lake Gold has not appointed any replacement officer(s) but will endeavour to seek qualified candidate(s) in due course (being those vacant positions prescribed by its listed exchange). The Corporation cautions that the absence of any officer(s) may present additional near-term business and operational risks, and executive market availability is not assured.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the ability of the Issuer to successfully identify and fund individual(s) to serve in vacant officer positions and, without limitation, the ability of the Issuer to meet regulatory, listing and/or going concern matters in the absence of named executive officers, where applicable. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

