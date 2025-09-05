The 'best virtual reality experience on the planet' expands to Osnabrück with early booking discounts available through September 30.

Sandbox VR, a full-body virtual reality entertainment experience, and esteemed franchise partners Royal Casinos DGS GMBH, are pleased to announce the grand opening of their first location in Osnabrück on Thursday, September 11 at Rheiner Landstraße 5, 49205 Hasbergen. Sandbox VR Osnabrück is the third Sandbox VR location owned by Royal Casinos DGS GMBH, following Sandbox VR Hamburg and Sandbox VR Berlin, which opened in 2024 and March 2025, respectively.

Bookings are now live on the website use code EARLYBIRD to receive 20% off tickets for bookings made through September 30. This special pricing celebrates the new location and offers early visitors the chance to experience the future of entertainment at a discounted rate.

Sandbox VR's socially immersive gaming experience combines full-body motion capture and high-quality haptics to provide unprecedented realism and complete immersion that's not possible with home VR systems or other location-based VR venues, taking group virtual reality gameplay and active socializing to the next level.

"Germany has been such a fantastic market for us, and we're really excited to continue building our relationship with Royal Casinos DGS GMBH as they bring Sandbox VR to Osnabrück," said Steve Zhao, CEO and Founder of Sandbox VR. "There's something special about watching people experience our games for the first time that moment when they realize they're not just playing a game, they're experiencing a whole new reality alongside friends and loved ones. We can't wait for the Osnabrück community to discover that feeling first-hand."

"After the incredible success of our Hamburg and Berlin locations, we knew Osnabrück was the perfect choice for our third location," said Sandbox VR franchise partners, Johannes Gill and Carina Buschmann, Royal Casinos DGS GMBH CEO and COO respectively. "The dynamic community here, combined with the unique setting within our casino location, creates an exciting destination where traditional entertainment meets the future of immersive experiences. We can't wait to welcome guests to this extraordinary new chapter."

Sandbox VR's Osnabrück location spans 2,120 square feet and features two state-of-the-art VR rooms for virtual reality gameplay. Each room enables groups of up to six players to have a truly shared experience, exploring virtual worlds and relying on each other to succeed in games designed to be social experiences. Together with friends, family, or colleagues, players are equipped with a haptic vest, motion sensors on their wrists and ankles, and cutting-edge VIVE Focus 3 headsets. The combination provides players outstanding visuals with a smarter ergonomic design, superior audio, and next-level inside-out tracking and controllers. This technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another while feeling like they are in the middle of an action movie, with the heightened emotions that come from not just watching a film, but from actually becoming the stars of the action.

Guests choose from any of nine exclusive immersive experiences created by Sandbox VR's in-house team of video game industry veterans:

Rebel Moon: The Descent Images available HERE Created in partnership with Netflix and legendary Director Zack Snyder, the Rebel Moon experience allows you to explore the world of Daggus. Descend through towering skyscrapers, gritty urban streets, and a subterranean mine as you battle against enemy soldiers, spacecraft, and more.

HERE Deadwood PHOBIA - Images available HERE The latest installment of VR's most iconic zombie series takes players into a derelict medical facility crawling with unprecedented, mind-bending horrors. Deadwood PHOBIA takes you on a journey through your fears, where you can't trust everything you see.

- HERE Squid Game Virtuals - Images available HERE Compete against your crew in several pulse-pounding (yet more approachable, but just as thrilling) mini-games inspired by the #1 Netflix series. Play again and again to experience and master all-new games and challenges.

- HERE Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire Images available HERE Journey through a world of fantasy and explore a ruined fortress, an underground river, a haunted tomb and the dragon's tower as you become Seekers of the Shard.

Deadwood Valley Images available HERE Engage in an adrenaline-pumping thrill-ride through a town overrun by zombies. Your squad could stop the zombie menace forever or die trying!

HERE Deadwood Mansion - Images available HERE Do you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? Work with your team to protect Deadwood Mansion from a terrifying horde of undead.

- HERE Curse of Davy Jones Images available HERE Battle on the high seas against a variety of supernatural creatures and hunt for the long-lost treasure of Davy Jones.

HERE Amber Sky 2088 Images available HERE Become heroic Androids equipped with futuristic weapons and soar through the clouds on a space elevator while defending Earth from an alien invasion.

HERE UFL: Unbound Fighting League - Images available HERE Transform into a futuristic gladiator and compete against your friends in thrilling duels in a breathtaking arena beyond the limits of reality.

- HERE

After playing, all guests receive personalized highlight videos-similar to movie trailers-which capture all the laughter, screams, intensity, and excitement of their experience.

Sandbox VR provides an unparalleled entertainment experience with over 100,000 five-star reviews from guests worldwide! It's the perfect destination for group activities from birthday parties to corporate events.

Sandbox VR is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, Craft, and Stanford University, along with individuals such as Kevin Durant, Justin Timberlake, and Katy Perry.

To learn more about Sandbox VR visit https://sandboxvr.com/de/osnabrueck.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for premium, location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world's most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts exclusive games, including original and branded experiences, such as Squid Game Virtuals, created in collaboration with Netflix. Now operating in more than 60 locations and attracting over 117k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies and is the 129th fastest growing company in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company's latest round raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250904708426/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Dacyl Armendariz

Whipsmart Communications

media@sandboxvr.com