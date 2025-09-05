Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
PR Newswire
05.09.2025 14:42 Uhr
LEADING EUROPEAN PAYMENT PROVIDER, SIBS, SELECTS GEP'S PROCUREMENT SOFTWARE TO MANAGE SOURCE TO CONTRACT GLOBALLY AND DRIVE NEW VALUE

  • The Portuguese-based company, which operates in more than 25 countries across the world, will use GEP SMART to support its entire source-to-contract process

CLARK, N.J., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that SIBS Group, one of Europe's leading financial solutions providers, namely in the payments area, has selected GEP SOFTWARE to implement its upstream procurement operations, including sourcing, contract management and supplier management.

GEP Logo

Headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, SIBS delivers secure, innovative and convenient payment solutions to over 150 million users across more than 25 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas. With a more than 40-year track record of payment innovation, including pioneering services such as MULTIBANCO and MB WAY, SIBS employs over 1,600 people and operates 10 offices worldwide. Facing rapidly increasing global procurement volumes and lacking upstream procurement tools, SIBS selected GEP SOFTWARE to automate, standardize and scale its sourcing and contracting processes.

GEP's deep expertise in financial services, combined with its AI-powered, unified platform, will help SIBS Group gain greater visibility into its supplier base, improve compliance and accelerate procurement cycle times, enabling the company to better support its fast-growing, multi-geography operations.

GEP SOFTWARE, recently named a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay (S2P) Suites, encompasses GEP SMART, the world's best procurement software, GEP NEXXE, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform, and GEP GREEN to measure and advance sustainability.

GEP SOFTWARE is powered by GEP QUANTUM, the industry's leading AI-first, low-code platform. It enables clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About GEP SOFTWARE
GEP SOFTWARE provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data, semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle, Microsoft and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP - the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Media Contact
Derek Creevey
Director, Public Relations
GEP
Phone: +1 732-382-6565
Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-european-payment-provider-sibs-selects-geps-procurement-software-to-manage-source-to-contract-globally-and-drive-new-value-302547465.html

