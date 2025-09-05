Refrigeration Cooler Market Size is Projected To Reach US$7.48 Billion By 2031 at 6.4% GAGR |The Insight Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global refrigeration cooler market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing demand for refrigeration coolers across the globe.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Types of refrigeration coolers include condensers, compressors, evaporators, and air coolers. Refrigeration cooler manufacturers procure specific grades of materials from material suppliers and process further to develop the final product.

Therefore, the report provides several stakeholders-including raw equipment/component providers, manufacturers, suppliers & distributors, and end users-valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The refrigeration cooler market is witnessing significant expansion, driven by increasing demand across various sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and retail. The surge in e-commerce and grocery delivery services has intensified the need for efficient refrigeration systems to maintain product quality during transportation and storage, driving the market growth from 2025 to 2031. In addition, consumers are increasingly prioritizing fresh and perishable food items, pushing retailers to invest in advanced refrigeration coolers to ensure product safety and longevity, fueling the market growth in the coming years.



Stringent Environmental Regulations and Energy Efficiency Standards: One of the most important drivers of the refrigerator market is the increasing stringency of environmental regulations and energy efficiency standards worldwide. Governments are implementing stricter standards to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and phase out harmful refrigerants such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), as witnessed with the Kigali Amendment. These regulations compel manufacturers to innovate and adopt alternative, environmentally friendly refrigerants and energy-efficient technologies in their products. For example, a 1% increase in environmental regulation can lead to a 0.04% increase in corporate energy and environmental efficiency, highlighting the direct impact of policy on technological progress and market direction. Energy efficiency standards are also recognized as a cost-effective way to reduce energy consumption and emissions, driving the adoption of advanced cooling systems.



Growing Demand for Sustainable and Customizable Cooling Solutions and Technological Advancements: A significant opportunity in the refrigerator market lies in addressing the unmet need for affordable, sustainable, and customizable refrigeration solutions. As regulatory pressure and consumer awareness of environmental issues increase, the demand for refrigeration systems that are energy-efficient and tailored to the specific needs of businesses or consumers is growing. In addition, the Department of Energy (DOE) periodically updates energy conservation standards for residential and commercial refrigeration equipment. Recent revisions (January 2024 and May 2025) have established more stringent efficiency requirements for refrigerators, freezers, and commercial refrigeration units, which is anticipated to fuel the opportunity for technical developments in the refrigeration coolers market.



Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on offering, the refrigeration cooler market is classified into condensers, compressors, evaporators, and air cooler. The XX segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Based on mobility, the market is categorized into stationary and portable. The on grid segment dominated the market in 2024.

The refrigerant type segment of the refrigeration cooler market is categorized into ammonia, carbon dioxide, hfc/hfo, propane, glycol, brine, and hydrocarbon blends. The utilities segment held largest share of the market in 2024.

The refrigeration cooler market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the refrigeration cooler market include Johnson Controls, Lennox International, LU-VE Group, Copeland, Danfoss AG, Daikin Corporation, ONDA, KFL, Friterm, and Modine Manufacturing.

Trending Topics: Industrial Chillers Market, Refrigeration Systems Market

Global Headlines on Refrigeration Coolers:

"Cooper Group introduced new refrigeration evaporators and condensers in Costa Rica."

" Panasonic Reached an Agreement to Acquire All Shares of Area Cooling, a Polish Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturer."

Conclusion

Asia Pacific is projected to register highest CAGR from 2025 to 2031. The Asia Pacific region includes Australia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, & the Rest of Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, the refrigeration cooler market growth is owing to the driven by rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes. North America and Europe are also key markets, focusing on sustainability and regulatory compliance regarding refrigerants. In addition, the rise of modern retail formats, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, necessitates advanced refrigeration systems to ensure the freshness of perishable goods, thereby boosting market demand. Moreover, the need for efficient cold chain logistics solutions is rising, particularly in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. Investments in infrastructure and technology are enhancing the distribution of temperature-sensitive products.

