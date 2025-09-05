Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ARZ4 | ISIN: US26856L1035 | Ticker-Symbol: 0EF
Tradegate
05.09.25 | 12:23
115,00 Euro
+0,13 % +0,15
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ELF BEAUTY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELF BEAUTY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,30115,8015:24
114,30115,8015:24
PR Newswire
05.09.2025 15:00 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + e.l.f. Beauty celebrates $1 billion acquisition of Hailey Bieber's rhode brand

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 5th

  • Stocks are mixed Friday morning following a record close from the S&P 500 on Thursday. Investors are digesting the results from the August jobs report with estimates that the U.S. economy added 75,000 jobs during the month.
  • This data comes less than two weeks before the Fed makes its next decision on interest rates. Investors are heavily pricing in a 25-basis point cut to come out of the central bank's meeting.
  • NYSE-listed e.l.f. Beauty will ring the Opening Bell to celebrate its $1 billion acquisition of Hailey Bieber's cosmetics brand, rhode.

Opening Bell
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) welcomes rhode to their family of six brands that fuel the rocket ship of bold disruptors with kind hearts.

Closing Bell
The Free Markets ETF (NYSE Arca: FMKT) celebrates the launch of the Free Markets ETF

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765743/NYSE_Sept_5_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5494091/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--elf-beauty-celebrates-1-billion-acquisition-of-hailey-biebers-rhode-brand-302547694.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.