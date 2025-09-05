Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
ACCESS Newswire
05.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
Epomaker Inc.: Epomaker Debuts at IFA 2025

In 2025, Epomaker is honored to join as an exhibitor, reaffirming its commitment to cutting-edge design and community-driven development.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / IFA Berlin remains the world's largest and most influential trade fair for consumer electronics and home appliances. Held annually in Berlin, Germany, it serves as the definitive platform where global technology leaders unveil breakthrough innovations and forge strategic partnerships.

Event Details
Date: 5th-9th September, 2025
Venue: Messe Berlin, Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin, Germany
Hall No.: Hall5.2a
Booth#: 179

For Epomaker, direct dialogue with users worldwide is paramount. Accordingly, Epomaker will present both its newest releases and its most celebrated bestsellers on the show floor.

The Epomaker Magcore87
By integrating inductive switches, the Magcore87 eliminates physical contact in keystroke registration, delivering ultra-fast response, exceptional precision, and markedly extended switch life. Central to the design is customizable actuation, enabling users to set the trigger point of each key to their personal preference. Engineered for esports professionals and competitive gamers, the keyboard employs a wired connection to guarantee ultra-low latency and stable data transmission, while full N-Key Rollover ensures simultaneous key presses are captured without conflict or omission.

The Epomaker Magcore68 Lite
The Magcore 68 Lite is the latest inductive-switch keyboard, making a special debut at the exhibition. While the Magcore 87 marks EPOMAKER's first step into inductive-switch keyboards, the Magcore68 Lite represents a design overhaul. It features a high-strength ABS engineering plastic shell, retaining the stability of the aircraft-grade inductive switches, while significantly reducing the overall weight. Support for DKS and SOCD allows for quick key customization and actuation point adjustments through online drivers, providing an optimized and personalized user experience.

The Epomaker TH108 ISO DE-Layout
Inspired by enthusiastic community feedback, Epomaker is expanding its ISO products. The TH108 ISO stands out as the newest flagship within the acclaimed TH series. This full-size keyboard unifies work and play in a single device, featuring a precision gasket mount, five-layer acoustic dampening, and factory-lubed Creamy Jade switches that produce a soft, flexible feel and a creamy sound. Available in both ANSI and ISO layouts, the Epomaker TH108 offers global users versatility.

The Epomaker CarbonX Mouse
Co-designed with the Epomaker community, the Epomaker CarbonX is the brand's most anticipated peripheral of 2025. Its aerospace-grade carbon-fiber shell reduces total weight to an astonishing 50g while enhancing durability, thermal efficiency, and ergonomics. Omron optical switches rated for one million actuations ensure peak performance in both gaming and professional tasks. An 8 kHz polling rate-once the exclusive domain of flagship mice-delivers responsiveness several times faster than conventional wireless offerings.

More than a trade fair, IFA is the compass of global technology, a crossroads where the industry's newest advances converge and bold ideas collide. At IFA, Epomaker not only showcased its latest innovations but also shared insights, forged partnerships, and grew alongside the global community.

For more information about EPOMAKER's participation in IFA 2025 and to schedule a press appointment, please contact:

Epomaker Official Website
Epomaker Amazon Store
Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact Information

Agnes Du
Marketing Director
agnes@epomaker.com

.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/epomaker-debuts-at-ifa-2025-1068113

