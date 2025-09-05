Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
05.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
Bistrorun Launches to Redefine Commercial Kitchen Equipment Sourcing for Restaurants and Food Businesses Worldwide

The company's global digital marketplace connects food businesses directly with quality manufacturers, breaking down traditional barriers of cost, complexity, and communication

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Bistrorun.com, a new online platform specializing in commercial kitchen equipment, officially launches to serve restaurants, cafés, hotels, and foodservice businesses across the globe. With a focus on high-performance products, transparent pricing, and exceptional customer support, Bistrorun aims to simplify and modernize how professional buyers source essential kitchen equipment.

Commercial Kitchen

Commercial Kitchen

Bistrorun offers a wide range of commercial-grade appliances including ice makers, coffee machines, mixers, ovens, and refrigeration units. The platform partners directly with manufacturers to ensure strict quality control while keeping costs competitive for end customers.

"Our mission is simple: make premium kitchen equipment accessible to every food business, from a local coffee shop to a five-star hotel kitchen," said the Bistrorun spokesperson. "We designed Bistrorun for global efficiency-with better logistics, direct communication, and an honest customer-first approach."

Key Features of Bistrorun.com:

  • Global Reach: Built to serve international customers, especially in the U.S. and Canada.

  • Fast & Reliable Shipping: Streamlined logistics and freight delivery for bulky items.

  • Expert Support: Dedicated customer service team for product consultations and after-sales service.

  • Commercial-Grade Quality: Every product is selected for durability and compliance with restaurant standards.

  • Modern Buying Experience: A clean, responsive website with detailed specs, clear warranties, and transparent return policies.

In an industry often dominated by slow procurement and outdated catalogs, Bistrorun delivers a frictionless digital experience for modern food businesses. Whether customers are opening a new bakery or upgrading equipment in a high-volume kitchen, Bistrorun simplifies the buying journey with curated product options and responsive service.

About Bistrorun

Bistrorun.com is a global B2C platform offering high-performance commercial kitchen equipment. Designed to meet the needs of restaurant owners, kitchen operators, and food entrepreneurs, Bistrorun connects quality manufacturers with international buyers through an efficient and trusted digital experience.

Media Contact:

kevin hu
Marketing Manger
sales@bistrorun.com
(86)134 8024 8766
Website: https://www.bistrorun.com

.

SOURCE: Bistrorun



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/bistrorun-launches-to-redefine-commercial-kitchen-equipment-sourcing-f-1068138

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
