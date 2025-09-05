Sellvia LLC: Sellvia Introduces Industry-First Program: Free Test-Drive of a Profitable Online Store

The new program lets users trial revenue-generating ecommerce stores risk-free for seven days.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Sellvia , a leading e-commerce solutions provider, today announced the launch of a unique initiative that allows aspiring entrepreneurs to trial a fully operational, revenue-generating online store for seven days at no cost. The program, unprecedented in the e-commerce industry, provides participants with administrative access to a store averaging $1,000-$3,000 in monthly sales, enabling them to manage operations and retain all profits earned during the trial period.

About the program

The "Test-Drive" program is designed to demystify e-commerce entrepreneurship by offering hands-on experience without financial risk. Participants receive a turnkey store complete with active marketing campaigns, a curated product catalog, and a functioning sales pipeline. During the seven-day trial, users can process orders, oversee advertising, and manage customer interactions, providing a realistic overview of running a successful online business. Upon completion, participants can choose to acquire the store through a flexible payment plan or cancel with no obligation.

"The biggest barrier to entrepreneurship is often risk and uncertainty," said Ilya Dolgikh, CEO and Co-founder of Sellvia. "We're removing that barrier entirely. This initiative isn't just a trial; it's a transparent, practical way for individuals to validate their readiness for e-commerce ownership using a real store with real sales data. It's about empowering people through experience, not just theory."

Sellvia's platform supports the stores with backend operations, including order fulfillment and supplier coordination, allowing test-drive participants to focus on customer engagement and business management.

The program is now available to all new users through Sellvia's website , with no prior experience required.

About Sellvia

Sellvia is a full-scale ecommerce ecosystem offering end-to-end solutions for launching, managing, and growing online businesses. Founded by a team of entrepreneurs and software developers, Sellvia combines cutting-edge technology, U.S.-based fulfillment, and expert marketing support to empower solopreneurs globally. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company is committed to simplifying online retail. Learn more at sellvia.com .

