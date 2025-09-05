CONQUERing X Parker York Smith Collection Launches Ahead of Jewelry Brand's Paris Fashion Week Debut

Inspired by Parker York Smith's 'Stay Curious' Mantra, the Capsule Introduces All-New Silhouettes Designed for Bold, Intentional Living

CINCINNATI, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / CONQUERing today launches an exclusive capsule collection with stylist, author, and digital creator Parker York Smith . The seven-piece collection - crafted with depth, symbolism, and style - marks the brand's first menswear-forward capsule and arrives just ahead of CONQUERing's highly anticipated Paris Fashion Week debut in October.

Capturing Parker York Smith's Effortless Style With CONQUERing's Statement Piece

Parker York Smith stands beside a green vintage van, wearing a white textured shirt, brown pants, glasses, and CONQUERing jewelry.

The collection represents a bold evolution of the brand's storytelling-first design philosophy. Each piece draws inspiration from Parker's personal journey and grounded yet fearless mindset. The launch follows the release of his debut book I Will Teach You How to Dress (Aug. 19) and arrives at a defining moment in his style leadership.

A throughline in the capsule is Parker's personal mantra - "stay curious" - a phrase engraved on the back of select crafted metal pieces and inspired by one of his own tattoos. The message invites wearers to keep learning, evolving, and expressing themselves without compromise. The collection also introduces a brand-new crystal silhouette for CONQUERing, available in three natural stones: Black Onyx, Olive Green Peridot, and Tiger's Eye.

"I wanted this collection to take the stress out of getting dressed," says Parker York Smith. "It's simple, bold, and built to work with whatever your vibe is that day. The capsule format made total sense - and it lines up perfectly with how CONQUERing's jewelry is made to mix and match."

Among the standout designs is the Disco Skull - a bold yet playful tribute to Parker's signature tattoo, reminding wearers to embrace their individuality and celebrate life loudly. Another highlight, Tiger, draws on symbolism from both Parker's and his first son's birth years, as well as his Cincinnati roots - representing strength and fierce protection. Designed to move effortlessly from day to night, the collection is both versatile and deeply personal.

"We're thrilled to introduce this collection to a new audience," says Jake Nelson, CONQUERing co-creator and Director of Product Development. "It's been incredible to collaborate with Parker on pieces that feel both fresh and deeply meaningful. Our jewelry has always been about personal expression - not traditional gender norms - and while we already have more male customers than most jewelry brands, this capsule brings that versatility into sharper focus."

Following the launch, CONQUERing will debut on the global fashion stage with its first-ever Paris Fashion Week runway appearance, solidifying its evolution from a viral accessories brand into an international style force.

About CONQUERing

CONQUERing is a purpose-driven jewelry brand helping people live - and dress - with intention. Best known for its patented interchangeable fidget ring designs and affirmational accessories, CONQUERing blends modern design with meaningful messaging. Each piece serves as a daily reminder of strength, purpose, and self-connection.

About Parker York Smith

Parker York Smith is a Los Angeles-based stylist, author, and digital creator known for his clean aesthetic and authentic voice. Through fashion and content, Parker empowers others to express themselves with curiosity, confidence, and individuality.

Contact Information

Hallie Montague

Director of Brand & Partnerships

hallie@myconquering.com

513-216-5222

SOURCE: CONQUERing

Related Images

CONQUERing X Parker York Smith Element Collection

Assorted gold CONQUERing jewelry pieces displayed on a wooden surface, including rings with gemstone and sculpted designs such as a skull, tiger, sunflower and sunset.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/conquering-x-parker-york-smith-collection-launches-ahead-of-jewelry-br-1068567