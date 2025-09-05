Starr Holding Company Acquires SwiftNet WiFi, Expanding Portfolio of Innovative Digital Solutions

The addition of SwiftNet WiFi to Starr Holding Company's portfolio reinforces its growth strategy of investing in scalable, industry-leading digital solutions. SwiftNet WiFi delivers secure, high-speed portable internet designed to meet the demands of RVers, truckers, campers, businesses, and remote workers, as well as those in rural areas. This acquisition demonstrates Starr Holding Company's commitment to bringing affordable, scalable technology to all through both software and hardware solutions.

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Starr Holding Company today announced the acquisition of SwiftNet WiFi, a provider of reliable, high-speed portable WiFi solutions for travelers, businesses, and remote workers.

Starr Holding Company Announces Acquisition of Swiftnet Wifi

With this acquisition, Starr Holding Company strengthens its commitment to delivering technology that empowers individuals and businesses to stay connected, work efficiently, and grow online. SwiftNet WiFi joins Starr Holding Company's expanding family of brands, including Auctiva, Vendio, Storenvy, Cacher.io, and ContractFolder, further diversifying its reach across eCommerce, SaaS, and connectivity solutions.

"SwiftNet WiFi brings a powerful product that aligns with our vision of helping people and businesses thrive in the digital age," said Richard Starr, CEO of Starr Holding Company. "Their dedication to seamless connectivity and customer satisfaction complements our mission to invest in companies that simplify digital life. Together, we can unlock new opportunities to scale SwiftNet WiFi's offering and reach even more customers."

SwiftNet WiFi provides customers with secure, on-the-go internet solutions designed for today's mobile world. Under Starr Holding Company, the brand will continue to operate independently while benefiting from expanded resources, strategic investment, and cross-brand collaboration opportunities.

The acquisition underscores Starr Holding Company's strategy of acquiring and growing category-leading digital and SaaS businesses that empower small businesses, entrepreneurs, and everyday consumers.

For more information, please visit www.starrholdingcompany.com or www.swiftnetwifi.com .

Media Contact: John Nash john.nash@starrholdingcompany.com

SOURCE: Starr Holding Company

