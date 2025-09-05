APEX Entertainment Partners with New England Kicker Andy Borregales to Benefit the New England Center for Children

Continuing a Legacy of Autism Advocacy Through Community Partnerships

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / APEX Entertainment®, New England's Largest Indoor Family Entertainment Center, has once again teamed up with the New England Center for Children (NECC) in Southborough to support children with autism. This football season, every time New England rookie kicker Andy Borregales makes a field goal, APEX will donate $100 to NECC to help fund programs that serve children with autism and their families.

The campaign continues a long-running partnership between APEX and NECC - dating back to the 2018 season - and has since contributed more than $25,000 through this initiative to help fund NECC's programs.

"Partnerships like this are at the heart of who we are," said George Aronstein, Chief Operating Officer of APEX Entertainment. "We've seen firsthand the incredible impact NECC has in our community, and tying this program to Andy's success on the field makes it fun and meaningful for fans. Every field goal is another chance to give back."

In addition to the field goal program, APEX also hosts Sensory Friendly Sundays at its Marlborough location. Once a month, lights and music are lowered so families impacted by autism can comfortably enjoy the attractions - from bowling to go-karts to arcade games.

"NECC relies on strong community partners like APEX Entertainment to make our mission possible," said Jared Bouzan, Chief Development Officer at NECC. "We're grateful not only for the funds raised, but for the awareness these campaigns bring to autism. APEX has been a true champion for our students and families."

Fans can follow Borregales's season knowing each successful kick supports a good cause. APEX encourages the community to celebrate every field goal as both a victory for New England's football team and a win for children with autism.

About APEX Entertainment

Apex Entertainment® is a family entertainment destination for people of all ages. With four locations in Massachusetts, New York and Virginia, Apex Entertainment is the largest local space for indoor family fun with world class attractions all under one roof. Headquartered in Westford, Mass. and established in 2017, Apex Entertainment is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.apexentertainment.com/.

About the New England Center for Children

NECC is an award-winning autism education center and research institute, founded in 1975 by L. Vincent Strully, Jr. Committed to creating a more inclusive world, our community of teachers, researchers, and clinicians provide comprehensive services including day and residential programs, partner classrooms in public schools, consulting services, and the ACE® ABA Software System. Based in Southborough, Massachusetts, NECC also operates the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Special Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE, as well as Clinics in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar.

https://www.necc.org/.

