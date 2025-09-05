Cameron Ashley Building Products Welcomes David Chaika as Chief Financial Officer

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Cameron Ashley Building Products is pleased to announce the appointment of David Chaika as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 2, 2025. Chaika brings more than 28 years of progressive finance leadership experience, with a proven track record of driving strategic growth and operational excellence in large-scale, brand-focused organizations.

David Chaika



"We are thrilled to welcome David to the Cameron Ashley team," said Donny DeMarie, President and CEO of Cameron Ashley Building Products. "Having worked alongside David previously at Masco Corporation, I have seen firsthand his exceptional financial insight, strategic acumen, and ability to build strong, collaborative teams. His expertise will be instrumental as we continue to grow our business and strengthen key product lines, including Canopy® and our other innovative building solutions."

Throughout his career, Chaika has held key financial leadership roles at Masco Corporation, where he led initiatives in financial planning and analysis, investor relations, corporate development, and treasury, and served as interim CFO. Prior to Masco, Chaika worked in the commercial banking industry and served as an officer in the U.S. Navy. Most recently, he served as CFO of the PSE Group, a Michigan based organization, where he enhanced financial operations and helped drive strategic decision-making. In his new role, Chaika will lead Cameron Ashley's financial strategy, focusing on sustainable growth, margin discipline, and operational efficiency. He will also work closely with leadership across departments to ensure strategic alignment and continued support of the company's expanding operations. "I'm excited to join Cameron Ashley during such a dynamic time of growth," said Chaika. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to build on the company's strong foundation and help drive continued success for our customers, supplier partners, and employees."

About Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc.

Cameron Ashley is a leading wholesale distributor of roofing, insulation, gypsum, siding, and other specialty building products. We deliver a premier portfolio of nationally recognized brands to customers across the lumber and building materials industry. With more than 70 distribution centers nationwide, we stock large volumes of building products locally and offer flexible, customer-centric delivery options through our F^ST same-day or next-day delivery platforms. Our relationship-driven approach includes the industry-leading PLUS® Points loyalty program, free merchandising support, as well as exclusive purchasing and show incentives. Customers can shop anytime through either our CONNECT online portal or mobile app, which provide real-time access to product availability, pricing, order history, secure payments, and detailed product specs and warranties. To learn more or place an order, visit cameronashleybp.com

Contact Information

Sara Eller

VP Marketing

saraeller@cameronashleybp.com

864-281-3687





SOURCE: Cameron Ashley Building Products

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cameron-ashley-building-products-welcomes-david-chaika-as-chief-1069253