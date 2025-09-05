Koryx Copper Inc.: Koryx Copper Announces Planned Continuation to Luxembourg

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: KRY) (NSX: KYX) today announced its intention to change its corporate domicile from the Province of British Columbia, Canada to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg ("Luxembourg") under a new name, Koryx Copper S.A. (the "Continuation"). The Continuation is expected to be effective as of October 16, 2025 and is subject to shareholder and stock exchange approval. The Company's common shares are expected to continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and Namibian Securities Exchange ("NSX") under their current trading symbols, which avoids any disruption related to changing the listing to other capital markets. The Company will remain a Canadian reporting issuer and be subject to applicable Namibian securities laws.

Following a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives, the Company has determined that the Continuation will better align the Company's legal and corporate structure with its operational footprint and financing strategy. The move is expected to provide expanded strategic flexibility, enhanced access to international markets, and a favourable environment for future investment, while continuing to support the interests of the Company's shareholders.

Upon completion of the Continuation, the Company will cease to be governed by the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and will become a Luxembourg public limited company (société anonyme), registered under the Luxembourg law of August 10, 1915 on commercial companies. The Company also anticipates changing its name from "Koryx Copper Inc." to "Koryx Copper S.A.", subject to name availability with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register. The Continuation will not affect the continuity of the Company's business or operations, or its ownership of assets.

The Continuation is subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders and the TSXV. The Company intends to call a special meeting of shareholders on October 15, 2025 to consider the Continuation and ancillary matters. Further details regarding the Continuation and the time and location of the special meeting of shareholders will be provided in a management information circular to be filed on SEDAR+ and mailed to shareholders ahead of the special meeting.

Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Company in connection with the Continuation.

About Koryx Copper Inc.

Koryx Copper Inc. is a Canadian copper development Company focused on advancing the 100% owned Haib Copper Project in Namibia. Haib is a large, advanced (PEA-stage) copper/molybdenum porphyry deposit in southern Namibia with a long history of exploration and project development by multiple operators. More than 80,000m of drilling has been conducted at Haib since the 1970's with significant exploration programs led by companies including Falconbridge (1964), Rio Tinto (1975) and Teck (2014). Extensive metallurgical testing and various technical studies have also been completed at Haib to date.

Additional studies are underway aiming to demonstrate Haib as a future long-life, low-cost, low-risk open pit, sulphide flotation copper project with the potential for additional copper production from heap leaching. Haib has a current mineral resource of 414Mt @ 0.35% Cu for 1,459Mt of contained copper in the Indicated category and 345Mt @ 0.33% Cu for 1136Mt of contained copper in the Inferred category (0.25% Cu cut-off).

Mineralization at Haib is typical of a porphyry copper deposit and it is one of only a few examples of a Paleoproterozoic porphyry copper deposit in the world and one of only two in southern Africa (both in Namibia). Due to its age, the deposit has been subjected to multiple metamorphic and deformation events but still retains many of the classic mineralization and alteration features typical of these deposits. The mineralization is dominantly chalcopyrite with minor bornite and chalcocite present and only minor secondary copper minerals at surface due to the arid environment.

Further details of the Haib Copper Project are available in the corresponding technical report titled, "NI 43-101 Technical Report - August 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Haib Copper Project, Namibia" dated effective August 31, 2024 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report and other information is available on the Company's website at https://koryxcopper.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

