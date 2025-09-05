OTC Markets Group Welcomes Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCQX: HKHC), the holding company for Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation upgraded to OTCQX from OTCID Basic Market.

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "HKHC." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"As we approach our first-year anniversary as a public company, we are pleased that HKHC now qualifies for the premium OTCQX Best Market, the highest level market at OTC Markets Group, which requires companies to meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws and be current in their disclosures," stated Murray Stahl, HKHC's Chief Executive Officer.

About Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (HKHC) primarily offers investment advisory services through its subsidiary Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor. Horizon Kinetics provides independent proprietary research and investment advisory services for long-only and alternative value-based investing strategies.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

