Longi, JinkoSolar, JA Solar and Trina Solar have reported net losses for the first half of 2025, as revenue fell despite strong shipments of high-efficiency modules and storage systems.Longi reported a net loss of CNY 2.56 billion (about $356 million) for the first half of 2025, a significant improvement from the CNY 5.23 billion loss recorded in the same period last year. The company's revenue declined by 14.83% year-on-year to CNY 32.813 billion. Gross margin turned negative at -0.82%, a sharp drop from 7.66% a year ago. Solar module products saw a gross margin of -2.37%, while power plant ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...