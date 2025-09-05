As off-grid solar systems expand to serve remote and underserved communities worldwide, digitalization has become a crucial need for efficient project development, implementation, and long-term sustainability. A new report from IEA PVPS Task 18 systematically explores digital tools across the entire off-grid energy project value chain, providing much-needed guidance for practitioners looking to optimize their operations.The report, "Digitalization in Off-Grid Systems," tackles a pressing challenge in the rapidly evolving off-grid sector: how to choose and implement digital tools that actually ...

