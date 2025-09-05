Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
Raynor: The Air-to-Air Heat Pump Built for the North

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic countries have a long history of using air-to-air heat pumps, often combined with fireplaces or electrical heaters. However, harsh winters and extremely low temperatures pose challenges, as efficiency drops and additional heat sources are often needed.

Fluctuating energy prices, environmental concerns and performance in extreme cold are key factors when choosing air-to-air heat pumps. Nordic homes, typically equipped with one indoor unit, face issues with even heat distribution and subsequent comfort. Robustness, strong performance, and aesthetic integration are essential, as these heat pumps often run 24/7 from autumn to late spring.

Midea introduced Raynor - built for the North - a product tailored to Nordic conditions. Its name, meaning "wise warrior", reflects its powerful heating capabilities and smart features that maximize comfort while saving energy. The Nordic focused air-to-air heat pump was awarded the "Excellent Heating Technology Innovation Gold Award" at IFA 2025.

Raynor delivers reliable heating even at -40°C, with full heating performance at -25°C. Its maximum heating capacity of 8kW, ensures that a single indoor unit can heat most Nordic homes. With an A+++ energy efficiency rating and a SCOP of 5.1, Raynor ranks among the most efficient air-to-air heat pumps. Its AI based ECOMASTER function reduces energy consumption by over 30%.

Raynor excels equally in comfort and in design. It offers 180° vertical air deflection for perfect heat distribution, directing warm air in waterfall mode towards the floor. Paired with a unique fireplace mode, it can also circulate heat from stoves or fireplaces, further enhancing efficiency, while a dedicated silent mode ensures warmth without disturbing sleep. Its thoughtful design, light and warm colors and soft, rounded shapes, blends seamlessly into Nordic interiors.

In terms of air quality, Raynor's "air magic+" function reduces airborne bacteria and viruses, combining temperature control with air purification. Its deep self-cleaning mode warms the heat exchanger to 56°C for 30 minutes, eliminating up to 99.9% of bacteria after two cycles.

Built for durability, Raynor's outdoor unit features a heated bottom plate, ceramic ball bearings, and corrosion-resistant fins made with Prime Guard Hyper Grapfins, tested to withstand 1500 hours of salt water spray. Its high magnetic energy technology compressor ensures long term performance in cold climates.

Planned to launch in December 2025, Raynor represents another milestone in Midea's "local for local" strategy, delivering tailored solutions for Nordic heating challenges.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raynor-the-air-to-air-heat-pump-built-for-the-north-302547553.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
