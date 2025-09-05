Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
05.09.2025 15:18 Uhr
Hanvon Ugee Technology Co., Ltd.: Hanvon Ugee Shines at IFA 2025, Showcasing Global Innovations in Digital Drawing and Writing Solutions

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2025 opened today at the Berlin Exhibition Center. Hanvon Ugee made a striking appearance, unveiling innovative products from its Xencelabs, XPPen, and ugee brands, and debuting cutting-edge digital handwriting solutions for industry partners. The showcase highlighted the company's technical expertise and global vision across professional creation, smart office, and everyday applications.

Panoramic View of Booth Products

Xencelabs, a flagship brand in digital drawing tools trusted by global studios and acclaimed artists, introduced its newest model, Pen Display 24+, the world's first drawing monitor featuring Calman Ready hardware color calibration technology. XPPen, targeting the high-end consumer market, introduced the new-generation touch-screen drawing display, Artist Ultra 16, designed to meet young creators' demand for individuality and professional-grade tools. Meanwhile, ugee, known for cost-effective solutions, debuted the Fun Drawing Pad UT2 and Trio Pad UT3, tailored to the needs of students and entry-level professionals.

In the industry solutions zone, Hanvon Ugee launched the AI-powered smart recorder Aink Note and the EMR Mini stylus, custom-designed for the TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra smartphone. Aink Note combines handwriting and audio recording, featuring an EMR passive pen for real-time digital note capture and dual microphones for 360° omnidirectional sound. Its AI-driven speech-to-text function seamlessly synchronizes handwritten notes with voice recordings. The EMR Mini passive pen, an ultra-compact stylus for slim mobile devices, integrates a high-precision sensing system into the phone's narrow bezel. It supports writing, annotating, and drawing without charging, while a magnetic design ensures portability.

Hanvon Ugee continues to strengthen its international presence through localization strategies. In Europe, the company has expanded its footprint by participating in top events such as Gamescom and Manga Barcelona, and by partnering with leading institutions including SAE Stuttgart and IED Barcelona. XPPen now holds the leading market share in France's digital drawing category and ranks among the top brands in the UK, Germany, and Spain, winning broad consumer recognition.

Looking ahead, Hanvon Ugee will continue advancing digital handwriting and intelligent interaction technologies, deepening collaboration with creators and partners worldwide. By driving greater specialization, personalization, and intelligence across its product portfolio, the company aims to deliver smarter, more human-centered tools that empower diverse users-further showcasing the strength and confidence of Chinese innovation on the global stage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765680/ifa.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hanvon-ugee-shines-at-ifa-2025-showcasing-global-innovations-in-digital-drawing-and-writing-solutions-302547718.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
