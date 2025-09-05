'Trending Today' to Highlight Ravin Consultants' Unique Position in Healthcare Consulting for the 340B Drug Pricing Program

The 100% woman-owned consulting firm partners with healthcare organizations to help them understand, implement, and optimize the federal government's complex 340B Drug Discount Program.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Ravin Consultants , a national leader in advising healthcare organizations on the federal 340B Drug Discount Program, will be featured on an upcoming episode of "Trending Today" that will air on Fox Business. The episode will outline how Ravin Consultants' educational approach helps healthcare providers optimize their 340B Programs, improving financial sustainability while expanding access to care for underserved populations.

"Trending Today" is an award-winning TV series that profiles the world's leading inventors, innovators, and business visionaries, offering an exclusive look at how they are reshaping industries and inspiring change.

The episode explores Ravin Consultants' unique expertise in the 340B Program, which helps health centers and hospitals that serve impoverished communities. Under the program, the healthcare organizations can purchase medicines at significant discounts, allowing them to offset costs and expand care for uninsured and low-income patients.

The show features Ravin Consultants' comprehensive approach of education, optimization, and empowerment. Its unique four-pillar methodology -- eligibility, implementation, compliance, and optimization -- has helped dozens of healthcare organizations get started with the 340B program and has helped increase the revenue of already existing programs by up to 400%. Ravin Consultants also advises organizations on how to reinvest these hidden savings into meaningful community health initiatives.

"At Ravin Consultants, we believe healthcare organizations shouldn't have to choose between doing good and staying financially strong," said Jennifer Lockwood, Founder and CEO of Ravin Consultants. "The 340B Program is more than a discount, it's a lifeline. Our job is to help providers unlock every dollar they're entitled to and then turn those savings into a real, measurable impact for the communities they serve."

One key to the firm's approach is its proprietary Ravin Consultants Dashboard, a first-of-its-kind data platform that consolidates claims across multiple third-party administrators into a single, user-friendly interface. This tool empowers healthcare leaders with real-time insights into pharmacy performance, provider referral trends, and ESP compliance, solving one of the biggest pain points in the 340B space: data fragmentation. "Our clients told us they were spending hours each week trying to reconcile data from different systems," said Rob Ferraro, Principal and COO of Ravin Consultants. "We built the Dashboard to give them back that time -- and to bring clarity and control to their 340B programs."

The episode also explores other factors contributing to Ravin Consultants' rapid growth and placement on the Inc. 5000 list, such as its expansion into areas such as clinic development, credentialing and real-time analytics, and how it maximizes employee performance through providing flexible, family-friendly work environments and career development for the "Ravineers" team.

That combination of innovation, impact and inspiration grabbed the attention of the "Trending Today" team.

"We're committed to telling the stories of companies that are both transforming their industries and improving the lives of others," said Liz Plummer, the show's executive producer. "Ravin Consultants stood out to us not only for its expertise in helping healthcare providers navigate the 340B Program, but also its reputation to be a steadfast ally to its clients, not just a consultant."

For more than a decade, "Trending Today" has explored and examined global innovations across diverse sectors, including technology, business and development, health and wellness, and luxury lifestyles. The show can be viewed nationwide on Fox Business, A&E, and Bloomberg networks, delivering compelling programming to millions of households.

To learn more about "Trending Today," visit www.trendingtoday.com .

About "Trending Today"

"Trending Today," the acclaimed television series airing on A&E, Bloomberg, and Fox Business, captures the entrepreneurial ambition that drives innovation around the world. Each episode highlights the latest technologies, market trends, and groundbreaking ideas through a thoughtfully selected lineup of inventors, innovators, and thought leaders. Crossing a wide range of industries, including consumer products, luxury lifestyles, health, and technology, "Trending Today" features companies and people who are pushing boundaries and redefining excellence. To learn more, visit www.trendingtoday.com .

About Ravin Consultants

Ravin Consultants is a 100% woman-owned consulting firm helping healthcare organizations maximize the 340B Drug Pricing Program. Acting as an extension of your team, we bring unmatched expertise in compliance, optimization, and audit readiness with a hands-on, mission-driven approach. Every dollar saved through 340B is a dollar reinvested in patient care and community impact--and we ensure programs are compliant, sustainable, and built for long-term growth. To learn more, visit www.ravinconsultants.com .

Media Contact

Liz Plummer

Executive Producer | Trending Today

Liz@trendingtoday.com

P: 561.290.9820

W: www.trendingtoday.com

Lauren Navas

Chief Marketing Officer | Ravine Consultants | MBA

press@ravinconsultants.com

SOURCE: Trending Today

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/trending-today-to-highlight-ravin-consultants-unique-position-in-healthcare-co-1068867