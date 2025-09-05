With a clear vision to transform everyday life through technology, Tineco is unveiling at IFA 2025 a selection of products that highlight its pioneering role in the smart home. From scientific precision to the power of steam, from automation to the exploration of new categories such as the kitchen, these innovations reflect Tineco's commitment to bringing performance and innovation into daily living.

IFA 2025: The Home of Tomorrow by Tineco

FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist: Scientific Precision for Every Floor

With its futuristic design and latest-generation sensors, the S9 Scientist embodies the pursuit of ultimate performance and accuracy. Its StreakFree technology, powered by a TMR sensor, detects forward and backward movements and automatically adjusts the scraper for a flawless, streak-free finish. Slim (just 11 cm thick), powerful (22 KPa), and equipped with AI SmoothPower intelligent assistance, it offers total control in floor care.

FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist: Total Autonomy

Designed for simplicity, the S9 Artist Station combines elegant design with a smart 3-in-1 docking station. The device recharges and self-cleans, while the station heats tap water to deliver warm water cleaning-more comfortable and more effective on dirt. With iLoop technology, the S9 Artist automatically adjusts suction power to ensure spotless results every time.

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam PRO: Steam, Reinvented

Harnessing 140°C steam power, the S9 Artist Steam PRO eliminates bacteria and dirt without chemicals. This model also features Quiet Mode, SilentDry Mode for discreet and hygienic maintenance, and the innovative ReverseScrub function, which reverses the roller's rotation for 14 seconds to tackle the toughest stains. A perfect solution combining comfort, efficiency, and natural sanitization.

PURE ONE A90S: Versatility Without Compromise

In the stick vacuum category, the A90S redefines modularity. With its powerful motor, swappable batteries, and ergonomic design, it adapts to every scenario: floors, ceilings, cars, or fabrics. Smart and connected, it comes equipped with floor-type detection, triple-edge detection, and sensors for dirt levels and large debris-delivering optimal cleaning with every pass.

CARPET ONE Cruiser: Clean Carpets in Record Time

Specialized for carpet care, the Carpet One Cruiser combines powerful suction with PowerDry technology, accelerating drying and reducing the risk of mold. A compact powerhouse designed to restore brightness and hygiene to modern interiors.

CHIERE ONE Biz Smart Water Dispenser: Innovation Meets the Kitchen

By exploring new product categories, Tineco demonstrates its ability to innovate beyond cleaning. The Chiere One Biz, an intelligent cooking robot, and the Smart Water Dispenser, a connected water system, embody this ambition to deliver practical, intuitive technological solutions at the heart of the home.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit fr.tineco.com.

