Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
ACCESS Newswire
05.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
MODE, Inc.: MODE Earns ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Strengthening Trust in On-Site Data and AI Solutions

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / MODE, Inc., a pioneer in AI applications, specializing in optimizing building performance with AI-powered insights, announces it has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the international standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

MODE Logo

MODE Logo

This certification means MODE can offer stronger protection for the data gathered through its core platform, BizStack. The technology combines sensors, cameras, and AI, turning live on-site information into clear insights and recommendations for industries ranging from construction to building management.

Through BizStack, the need to handle sensitive data from client companies' sites in real time is only increasing, making strengthening information security a critical management issue. The certification applies across MODE's product development, cloud infrastructure, and operational support, ensuring enterprise-grade protection of information assets.

Gaku Ueda, CEO of MODE, Inc., shares, "The ISMS certification is a significant milestone, but we will continue striving to improve our information security level further. MODE is committed to ongoing security enhancements through continuous audits, employee training, and advanced cloud-based operations."

With robust security now formally recognized, MODE is further positioned as a trusted DX partner for enterprises seeking to harness the potential of on-site data and generative AI safely.

Certification Standards

ISO/IEC 27001:2022

Certification number

122909

Certification Body

Prescient Security LLC

Certification Date

August 1, 2025

Scope of application

1. All operations related to the AI-IoT platform provided by MODE, Inc.

2. Company-wide information security management system, including cloud infrastructure

MODE

MODE is a Silicon Valley startup advancing a system integration platform and AI applications for the built world. It develops and provides "BizStack," a platform that connects and integrates siloed systems, using AI to understand on-site conditions and deliver interactive, real-time support. MODE uses digital technology to address critical challenges such as labor shortages and the reliance on individual expertise across construction, manufacturing, logistics, and building operations-helping organizations improve efficiency, safety, and decision-making.

Contact Information

Gaku Ueda
CEO/Co-founder of MODE, Inc
info@tinkermode.com

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/1075500737

SOURCE: MODE, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mode-earns-iso%2fiec-27001-2022-certification-strengthening-trust-i-1069042

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
