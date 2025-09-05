MODE, Inc.: MODE Earns ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Strengthening Trust in On-Site Data and AI Solutions

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / MODE , Inc., a pioneer in AI applications, specializing in optimizing building performance with AI-powered insights, announces it has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the international standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

This certification means MODE can offer stronger protection for the data gathered through its core platform, BizStack. The technology combines sensors, cameras, and AI, turning live on-site information into clear insights and recommendations for industries ranging from construction to building management.

Through BizStack, the need to handle sensitive data from client companies' sites in real time is only increasing, making strengthening information security a critical management issue. The certification applies across MODE's product development, cloud infrastructure, and operational support, ensuring enterprise-grade protection of information assets.

Gaku Ueda , CEO of MODE, Inc ., shares, "The ISMS certification is a significant milestone, but we will continue striving to improve our information security level further. MODE is committed to ongoing security enhancements through continuous audits, employee training, and advanced cloud-based operations."

With robust security now formally recognized, MODE is further positioned as a trusted DX partner for enterprises seeking to harness the potential of on-site data and generative AI safely.

Certification Standards ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification number 122909 Certification Body Prescient Security LLC Certification Date August 1, 2025 Scope of application 1. All operations related to the AI-IoT platform provided by MODE, Inc. 2. Company-wide information security management system, including cloud infrastructure

MODE is a Silicon Valley startup advancing a system integration platform and AI applications for the built world. It develops and provides "BizStack," a platform that connects and integrates siloed systems, using AI to understand on-site conditions and deliver interactive, real-time support. MODE uses digital technology to address critical challenges such as labor shortages and the reliance on individual expertise across construction, manufacturing, logistics, and building operations-helping organizations improve efficiency, safety, and decision-making.

