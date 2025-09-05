Something More Matchmaking Service: Something More Matchmaking Launches an Exclusive "Conscious Dating" Program

Date Coaching For Austin Singles

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Something More launches an exclusive "Conscious Dating" Program for Austin Singles

Something More , Austin's premier and exclusive matchmaking service,announces the launch of a proprietary date coaching program called Conscious Dating for Austin singles.

A recent Forbes study shows that singles are increasingly turning to dating or relationship coaches over dating apps.The trend is driven by a desire for a structured, goal-oriented approach to dating and a growing recognition that coaching can lead to significant internal transformation and success in finding a healthy relationship.

As a result of this trend, Julia McCurley, CEO of Something More, decided to launch a separate division of her company that exclusively provides date coaching. She is a graduate of the Relationship Coaching Institute . and is a certified Singles Coach .

The intent of the Concious Dating program is to be a supplemental program or a precursor step to matchmaking . This will help Something More's clients even more on their journey to find a lifetime partner by providing a "roadmap" with principles, tools, and strategies. These include:

How to navigate modern dating relationships with clarity and confidence.

Strategies to avoid dating frustration and confusion.

How to make dating choices that result in the life and love you truly desire

To be a part of the Conscious Dating program, first you need to apply by taking the proprietary Conscious Dating Relationship Readiness Assessment. The results will identify blocks or issues that are holding someone back from finding the love of their life and determine which program is best for them.

Access to the Relationship Readiness Assessment and the application for the Conscious Dating program are available on the Something More website, www.trysomethingmore.com .

