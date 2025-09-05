Lefant Unveils M5 Robotic Vacuum at IFA 2025: Combining Compact Design with Instant Self-Cleaning Roller Mopping Technology

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lefant, a global leader in home cleaning solutions, today unveiled its next-generation flagship robot vacuum and mop, the Lefant M5, at IFA 2025 in Berlin. The M5 combines advanced vacuuming with instant self-cleaning roller mopping in an impressive compact design, ideally suited for European households with limited space and complex layouts. (Lefant Booth: 187, Hall 2.2).

"Lefant does not simply seek to stack technical specifications. In Lefant, every innovation is aimed at enhancing daily cleaning experiences and making cutting-edge cleaning technology affordable for every family. With the M5, we take this philosophy to a flagship level," said Dr. Sean Song, Vice President of Lefant.

Smaller Size, Bigger Coverage

The Lefant M210 series has sold millions of units across Europe, gaining household trust for its compact size and exceptional value. The M5 retains the M210's advantages, featuring a 320 mm body-the smallest in its class-that maximizes coverage, navigates tight spaces, and provides more comprehensive cleaning for households.

Innovative Roller Live Water Mopping System

At the core of the M5 is Lefant's Roller Live Water Mopping system, which enables robotic vacuums to match the cleaning power of professional floor washers. Unlike traditional flat mops that trap and spread dirt, the M5's roller refreshes itself with circulating clean water, ensuring a hygienic cleaning surface on every roll. The roller's unique line contact with the floor increases downward pressure and friction, significantly enhancing its ability to remove stubborn stains on hard surfaces.

Tangle-Free, Hassle-Free

Hair tangles are a major challenge in home cleaning, especially for pet families. The M5 solves this with a V-shaped main brush and an arc-shaped side brush, which centralize hair and dust toward the suction port, while featured dual-comb teeth prevent hair wrap and deliver optimal cleaning without manual intervention. Combined with 12,000 Pa suction power, the M5 effectively handles pet hair, dust, and everyday messes on multiple surfaces.

Advanced Navigation for Superior Obstacle Avoidance

The M5 is equipped with dToF laser navigation, 190° wide-angle PSD sensors, and Freemove technology for accurate mapping and obstacle avoidance. This advanced system allows the robot to move smoothly through cluttered environments with fewer collisions and missed areas.

Effortless Maintenance with All-in-One Base Station

The all-in-one base station enhances convenience with automatic dust collection, clean and dirty water tanks, roller washing, and room-temperature air drying. This streamlined system keeps the M5 clean and ready for the next cycle, reducing maintenance effort and ensuring consistent performance.

Availability

The Lefant M5 will be available for global purchase in the fourth quarter of 2025. For more information, visit our website: https://www.lefant.com/.

About Lefant

Lefant, a leading brand in home cleaning solutions, has shipped over 10 million robotic vacuums globally, with multiple models ranking among best sellers in global markets. With its compact design, ease of use, and exceptional value, Lefant aims to enhance daily cleaning experiences with every innovation and make cutting-edge cleaning technology affordable for every household.

