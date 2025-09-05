GPTIAwards: IFA 2025 Innovation Leads the Future: The Global Product Technology Innovation Awards 2025 Announced

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA), one of the world's largest consumer electronics exhibitions, is taking place at Berlin Expo Center in Germany from 5 to 9 September, 2025. The highly anticipated "Global Product Technology Innovation Awards" list was officially announced during the IFA. The selection activity, co-founded by the International Data Group (IDG) and IFA in 2014 and conducted globally every year, is one of the most professional and authoritative platforms for international exchanges, showcase and cooperation at the IFA.

Awards Unveiled, Steering Global Technical Innovation

This year's list features not only leading brands from all over the world, but also outstanding enterprises that have innovated in niche fields. The award-winning companies include: Midea, BOSCH, TCL, SIEMENS, Hisense, SAMSUNG, AEG, Casarte, SMEG, TECNO, MIELE, MINISFORUM, FRANKE, BOE, ECOVACS, LIEBHERR, TINECO, GAGGENAU, COLMO, Aitu, Electrolux, and CHiQ, covering technological innovations in heating, display, AI-based energy saving, ultra-low frequency comfortable and quiet air conditioner, AI interaction and other fields.

As an authoritative IFA award selection event that attracts great attention, according to the person in charge, the Global Product Technology Innovation Awards select role models of the year from among thousands of Chinese and international brands every year. The published list becomes an important indicator for understanding developments within the global consumer electronics industry. It adds distinction to the long-established IFA, further enhancing its influence as a platform.

Chinese Innovation: Propelling Global Tech Progress

Chinese brands gain increasing importance in international markets as they go global at a faster rate. China sets its sights on a stable economy, scientific and technological innovation, environmental protection and other areas, demonstrating its resolute determination to pursue sustainable development. While promoting Chinese modernization, China's innovative practice provides wisdom and inspiration for countries around the world to explore a modern path of harmony between humanity and nature. As new-generation artificial intelligence technology sweeps the world, Chinese intelligent device manufacturers proactively seize strategic opportunities and accelerate the exploration and implementation of a whole range of new technologies and new products. They map out planning for the global market, and reinforce their strengths in categories and markets, pressing full ahead to play a leading role in the global consumer electronics sector.

According to this list, Midea won Excellent Heating Technology Innovation Gold Award, AI Healthy Air Technology Innovation Gold Award, and Ultra-low Frequency Comfortable and Quiet Technology Gold Award for its Midea Raynor, Midea Air Virtuoso T6, and Navigator IV Dual-outlet Residential Central AC. The three products are innovative in terms of extreme cold and low temperature heating performance technology, intelligent regulation technology for indoor air environment, and ultra-low frequency efficient and stable operation technology.

Midea has also made a notable achievement in the field of kitchen appliances. Midea GreenApex Dishwasher was awarded the Excellent Energy-Saving Technology Gold Award for its ultimate energy efficiency and energy-saving technology. Moreover, COLMO EVOLUTION won the AI Series Home Appliances Innovation Gold Award.

TCL won the ZeroBorder Design Gold Award, the AI Energy-Saving Technology Gold Award and the Super Drum Technology Innovation Gold Award for its TCL Premium QD-Mini LED TV C8K/QM8K/Q10L Series, TCL FreshIN 3.0 Fresh Air Conditioner and TCL P5 Super Drum. TCL has won world recognition for its breakthroughs and innovation, such as ZeroBorder design in TV and AI energy-saving technology in air conditioner and super drum cleaning technology in its washing machine products.

As an innovator at the forefront of display technology, Hisense is preparing to unveil its next chapter - RGB-MiniLED. Its 116-inch UXQ - the world's first 116-inch RGB-MiniLED TV, won the Display Technology Innovation Gold Award for its RGB Local Dimming Display Technology, and all-round enhancement in colour gamut, colour purity, and energy efficiency.

Casarte XingYue Air Conditioner featuring pioneering AI dual-control technology realizes dual-temperature air supply with one button, meeting the user's needs for comfortable air supply. Equipped with AI intelligent voice function, it moves according to the sound source positioning technology. It won the AI Dual-Control Innovation Gold Award.

TECNO stands out with its three cutting-edge products: TECNO AI Glasses Series, winner of the AI Interaction Technology Innovation Gold Award; TECNO MEGABOOK S14, recognized with the Efficient Work & Creative Entertainment Laptop Gold Award; and TECNO Slim, honored with the Ultra-Slim Design Innovation Gold Award. Winning across the three categories of AI glasses, laptops, and smartphones highlights TECNO's strong R&D capabilities and diversified product competitiveness, underscoring its leadership in AI innovation.

MINISFORUM's AI NAS N5 Pro, the world's first NAS equipped with a high-performance AI chip, with self-developed MinisCloud OS and ECC support. It won the AI Storage Technology Innovation Award in this selection event.

BOE UB Cell 4.0 high-end TV display technology solution features a cutting-edge breakthrough in ADS Pro high-end LCD display technology. BOE won the UB Smart Eye-Care Technology Gold Award for this innovation.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 has been awarded the Gold Award for Indoor Cleaning Technology Innovation for introducing the industry's first PowerBoost Technology, enabling uninterrupted cleaning coverage of up to 1,000 m². Its innovative OmniCyclone Station offers bagless auto-emptying, reducing environmental impact, while the OZMO ROLLER 2.0 ensures precise mopping and edge cleaning. Enhanced with AI-powered AGENT YIKO for intelligent planning, the X11 represents a breakthrough in sustainable, autonomous home cleaning.

TINECO FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist, featuring an ultra-slim 11 cm design, integrates the StreakFree scraper for rapid, streak-free drying and the HydroBurst technology for effective stain removal. It won the All-Scenario Cleaning Innovation Gold Award.

CHiQ was founded in 2014 and has extended its operations to over 50 countries and regions around the world. As a model of China's intelligent manufacturing going global, CHiQ won the Leading AI Home Appliance Brand Award for its outstanding innovation capability and leading AI technology application.

IFA showcases the current achievements in the fields of consumer electronics and home appliances. The Global Product Technology Innovation Awards serve as a benchmark for recognizing and endorsing corporate innovation. It is hoped that continuous technological innovations will provide consumer with better products and contribute to the high-quality development of the global electronic technology industry.

