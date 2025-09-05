Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2025 16:10 Uhr
iFLYTEK Launches Groundbreaking AINOTE Air 2 AI-Powered E-Ink Tablet Across Europe, Revolutionizing Productivity

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFLYTEK, a world leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and language technology solutions, today announced the European launch of its highly anticipated AINOTE Air 2. This revolutionary AI-powered E-Ink tablet is set to transform productivity for professionals and students when it becomes available on September 5, 2025, through a joint marketing and listing partnership with leading online retailer Joybuy.

Redefining the Boundaries of Note-Taking

Moving far beyond traditional notebooks, the AINOTE Air 2 is an all-in-one productivity powerhouse. It seamlessly integrates voice recording, an advanced AI meeting assistant, task management, and a superior writing experience, fundamentally changing how users capture, organize, and interact with their ideas. Tailored for the European market, the device now offers complete system localization in English, German and Spanish, including menus, settings, transcription and translation.

"iFLYTEK is committed to leveraging cutting-edge AI to solve real-world challenges and enhance human communication," iFLYTEK AINOTE MKT director said, "The AINOTE Air 2 exemplifies our mission to integrate technology meaningfully into daily life, delivering tangible benefits that redefine productivity. We are excited to partner with Joybuy to bring this innovation directly to European users."

Key Features Driving the Revolution:

Seamless, High-Accuracy Voice-to-Text in 15 Languages: Experience real-time transcription with exceptional accuracy. Perfect for multilingual meetings and global collaboration, supporting English, German, Spanish, French, Russian, Hungarian, and 9 other major languages.

AI-Powered Meeting Summaries: Focus on the discussion, not frantic note-taking. The AI assistant automatically generates concise summaries, capturing key insights and action items while intelligently differentiating between speakers.

Authentic Paper-Like Writing Experience: Unleash creativity and productivity on the spacious 8.2-inch HD E-Ink screen. Its natural feel mimics writing on paper, reducing eye strain and enhancing the flow of ideas.

European Localization: Full system interface support for English, German and Spanish, ensuring intuitive navigation and operation for users across key European markets.

Designed for Peak Performance:

Professional Efficiency: The AINOTE Air 2 is the ultimate tool for multinational business leaders, consultants, and executives. It streamlines the recording and organization of complex, multilingual information, making meetings and knowledge capture significantly more efficient.

Academic Excellence: Students and educators will find it indispensable for capturing lectures, recording class discussions, and organizing research notes with unparalleled speed and ease, accelerating learning and academic workflow.

Product Link: https://www.joybuy.com/dp/10295039

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4dde870e-c19f-4b86-9320-8c999e61ef43



iFLYTEK Jeffrey Shen ybshen4@iflytek.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
