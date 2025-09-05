Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.09.2025 16:12 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Concirrus Launches AI-First Property Underwriting Platform Delivering Quotes Up to 98% Faster

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concirrus, the trusted AI insurtech partner for specialty underwriting automation, today announced the launch of Concirrus Property, a new AI-native platform helping insurers and MGAs cut the processing time from receipt of submission to getting a quote issued from days to minutes.

Concirrus Logo

Traditionally, the manual nature of P&C and specialty insurance underwriting forces underwriters into tedious, repetitive work. Recent solutions scrape submission data but still miss vital fields, leaving underwriters with an organised version of the same problem.

With Concirrus Property the underwriting process has been flipped delivering a fully enriched dataset in seconds, enabling underwriters to be first-to-quote, write more business and make smarter decisions about risk.

"Technology isn't here to replace underwriters, it's here to remove the operational burden," said Vinod Singh, President of Concirrus. "Property underwriting demands handling massive, complex schedules of values, but most solutions struggle to extract schedules of values data or geocode addresses accurately. Concirrus gets it right in seconds, giving underwriters the speed, insight, and accuracy to win more and manage their books with confidence."

Early adopters of Concirrus Property have already cut submission processing times from hours or days to minutes, moving from submission to quote up to 98% faster. They've eliminated manual rekeying, gained real-time exposure visibility before quoting and improved quote-to-bind ratios, enabling teams to scale without adding cost or headcount.

"By giving underwriters trusted insights at the point of pricing, we free them to do what they do best, write more business, build stronger books and make smarter risk decisions," added Matthew Twist, Chief Revenue Officer at Concirrus.

Concirrus Property is designed for businesses underwriting complex commercial property risks including commercial real estate, high-TIV portfolios, habitational and industrial property, Builder's Risk, vacant and distressed assets and catastrophe-exposed zones.

About Concirrus

Concirrus delivers awe-inspiring technology for specialty and commercial insurance, turning complex underwriting into AI-first decisions. With a platform purpose-built for automation, data-driven decisioning and real-time portfolio management, we help insurers quote faster, select risks smarter and build more profitable books of business.

Our solutions support a wide range of specialty lines including property, aviation, transportation, marine, surety, construction and political violence & terrorism (PV&T). Trusted by leading insurers worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.concirrus.ai/property

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683668/5494012/Concirrus_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/concirrus-launches-ai-first-property-underwriting-platform-delivering-quotes-up-to-98-faster-302547756.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.