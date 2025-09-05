Justera Health Ltd.: Justera Health Announces Auditor Change

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Justera Health Ltd. (CSE:VTAL)(OTC:SCRSF) ("Justera" or the "Company") announces it has changed its auditors form SHIM & Associates LLP ("Former Auditor") to Horizon Assurance LLP ("Successor Auditor") effective August 7, 2025. The Former Auditor resigned as the Company's auditor effective as of June 2, 2025. The Company's Board of Directors has appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor until the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company. Due to the change of the Company's external auditor, the filing of the audited annual financial statements of the Company which were due July 30, 2025, has been delayed, and the Company plans to file the audited annual financial statements as soon as possible.

The Company confirms that there have been no modified opinions in the Former Auditor's reports for the two most recently completed financial years or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued. The Company's board of directors and audit committee each approved the resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor in place of the Former Auditor; there were no reportable events (as defined in National Instrument 51-102) in connection with each of the Former Auditor's audit of the Company which occurred prior to their resignation as auditors of the Company; and the Notice of Change of Auditor was approved by the Company's board of directors.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors and have been filed on SEDAR.

About Justera Health

Established in 2020, Justera is a Canadian company focused on health and wellness. Through its services, innovative products, and strategic partnerships, Justera empowers individuals to prioritize their well-being. Justera's mission is to enhance Canadians' overall well-being with diverse solutions catering to individual needs.

