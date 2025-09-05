Anzeige
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
ProScore Technologies LLC: ProScore Launches V2 Platform at RE+ 2025

At RE+ 2025, ProScore will showcase how V2 compresses compliance reporting from months to minutes, validates prevailing wage classification on an intuitive-AI basis, and reports apprenticeship ratios across multi-tier contractors with fully integrated dashboards.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / ProScore will be announcing the launch of Version 2.0 of its compliance management platform at RE+ 2025, taking place September 8-11 in Las Vegas. The new release introduces expanded capabilities for real-time audit readiness, and unified contractor oversight, giving developers and EPCs the transparency required to manage the complexities of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), reducing total operating cost (TOC) by up to 60 percent.

"ProScore was built for rapid deployment; our AI integration accelerates the support of Utility-Scale Projects substantially reducing ramp-up time," said Ron Nickelson, founder of ProScore. "With V2, projects can anticipate risks, adapt in real time, and prove compliance the moment auditors or investors demand it. That transparency doesn't just reduce risk-it protects billions of dollars in incentives."

At RE+ 2025, ProScore will showcase how V2 compresses compliance reporting from months to minutes, validates prevailing wage classification on an intuitive-AI basis, and reports apprenticeship ratios across multi-tier contractors with fully integrated dashboards. Executives will also meet with developers, investors, and insurers to demonstrate how the platform strengthens project bankability by aligning compliance with ESG performance.

ProScore actively supports projects involving more than 40 percent of the U.S. utility-scale EPC market, including some of the nation's most complex renewable builds. One major developer recently cut its compliance turnaround from three months to just 24 hours, accelerating investor approval and moving a flagship project into construction ahead of schedule.

As energy regulations tighten and audits become routine, ProScore positions compliance as a driver of resilience rather than a bottleneck. From the jobsite to the boardroom, ProScore delivers the transparency and confidence needed to de-risk projects, protect credits, and accelerate clean energy growth.

About ProScore

ProScore is the industry standard for IRA compliance. Powered by NVIDIA GB200 superchips, our platform delivers an industry-low Total Operational Cost, enhances data accuracy, and provides real-time reporting with unmatched speed and transparency. Learn more at https://proscore.ai.

Media Contact
Eva Bowen
Eva@disruptpr.com

SOURCE: ProScore Technologies LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/proscore-launches-v2-platform-at-re-2025-1069085

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
