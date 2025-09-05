Nokia Oyj: Nokia opens new state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing campus to deliver next-generation networks built for AI

Press Release

Nokia opens new state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing campus to deliver next-generation networks built for AI

New campus in Oulu, Finland - the "Home of Radio" - will deliver high-performance, resilient and trusted radio networks.

It is the world's most advanced hub for the entire lifecycle of 5G and 6G radio innovation, ensuring that secure 5G and 6G networks are designed, tested and built in Europe.

Oulu ecosystem sees around 3,000 Nokia experts work alongside leading universities, start-ups and technology companies to shape the networks of tomorrow.

The on-site energy station is one of the world's largest CO2-based district heating and cooling plants, with surplus energy used to heat 20,000 households in Oulu.

5 September 2025

Oulu, Finland - Nokia today announced the opening of its new, state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing campus in Oulu, Finland that will design, test and deliver next-generation networks built for AI.

The opening ceremony was attended by the President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb and officials from the Finnish Government, customers, partners and employees. The event also saw President Stubb join Nokia President and CEO Justin Hotard in a moderated panel discussion, covering the impact of technology on Europe's future.

"This investment is great news and it's a statement that it pays off to invest in Finland. It also says that network infrastructure is key - when you're working on 5G or 6G, you're creating the neural network of whatever we do in artificial intelligence, whatever we do in robotization or Internet of Things", said Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland.

"Our teams in Oulu are shaping the future of 5G and 6G developing our most advanced radio networks. Oulu has a unique ecosystem that integrates Nokia's R&D and smart manufacturing with an ecosystem of partners - including universities, start-ups and NATO's DIANA test center. Oulu embodies our culture of innovation and the new campus will be essential to advancing connectivity necessary to power the AI supercycle," said Justin Hotard, President and CEO of Nokia.

Covering the entire lifecycle of product development, Nokia's new "Home of Radio" campus is a home to around 3,000 experts and boasts some of the world's most advanced radio network laboratory and manufacturing technology. This capacity will provide both simulated and real-world field verification environments to accelerate network evolution, ensuring that secure 5G and 6G networks are designed, tested and built in Europe.

Oulu campus' immediate focus will center on 5G including 5GPP Standardization, System-on Chips as well as 5G radio hardware and software and patents. Oulu Factory, part of the new campus, will target New Production Introduction for Nokia's 5G radio and baseband products. The new campus strengthens Oulu's ecosystem as a global testbed for resilient and secure networks for both civilian and defense applications.

At Oulu, Nokia's research and innovation underpins high quality, tested world class products readymade for customers across markets. Nokia's experts will continue to foster innovation, from Massive MIMO radios like Osprey and Habrok to next-generation 6G solutions, creating secure, high-performance, future-proof connectivity.

Sustainability is integral to the facility. Renewable energy is used throughout the site, with additional energy used to heat 20,000 households in Oulu. The on-site energy station is one of the world's largest CO2-based district heating and cooling plants.

Nokia Oulu Facts:

Around 3,000 employees and 40 nationalities working on the campus.

Oulu campus covers the entire product lifecycle of a product, from R&D to manufacturing and testing of the products.

Footprint of the building is overall 55,000 square metres, including manufacturing, R&D and office space.

Green campus with all energy purchased green and all surplus energy generated fed back into the district heating system and used to heat 20,000 local households.

The campus boasts 100% waste utilization rate and 99% avoidance in CO2 emissions.

Construction started in the second half of 2022, with the first employees moving into the facility in the first half of this year.

YIT constructed the site and Arkkitehtitoimisto ALA were the architects.

