Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.09.2025 17:26 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Azure Holding Group Corp.: AZURE HOLDING GROUP CANCELS 15.6 Million Restricted Shares Out of 55.5 Million Outstanding Shares Issued, Resulting in 28% Total Shares Outstanding Reduction

AZURE HOLDING GROUP CANCELS 15.6 Million Restricted Shares out of 55.525 Million Outstanding Shares Issued, Resulting in 28% Total Shares Outstanding Reduction, without a decrease to the company's asset base, and as a result of the discontinued operations and sale back of Freedom Well Testing to the original owner

LUBBOCK, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Azure Holding Group (OTCID:$AZRH) announed this morning that it will be canceling 15.6 Million outstanding restricted shares of it's current 55.525 Million shares outstanding, constituting a 28% decrease to the total shares outstanding of the company, with a new base of outstanding shares of 39.925 Million common shares.

The cancellation is a result of the Discontinued Operations and sale back of Freedom Well Testing to it's original owner, Eric Kuritz.

"We will always put our shareholders and the value that we create for them first. Business conditions at Freedom Well Testing were different, and when things took an unexpected turn as a result of outstanding Vendor obligations and the legal ramifications which we disclosed in our footnotes in combination with Trump's Tariffs, it put the company in an unrecoverable position. As sad as this was, it allowed us to accelerate our Long Term goals of becoming a Later Life Operator in West Texas, focusing on Secondary and Teriatary Enhanced Oil Recovery initiatives with an appetite to Explore and Exploit the Deep rights of our Acreage Position. I couldn't be more proud of our team, and our agility to prevail when times got tough for us there. I can proudly say that we not only made it out of the mud, but we've got an asset base that allows us to form an annuitized business model, as we stabilize our production at 120 to 135 Barrels of Oil per Day, while maintaining an outlook and clear path to be producing 1,000 barrels per day. I am grateful for our team, I am grateful for the Oil & Gas community, I am grateful for all of our partners and for the city of Lubbock, TEXAS and the towns of Levelland, TEXAS and Whiteface, TEXAS for not only welcoming us, but embracing us with open arms. Our goal for 2026 is to create 40 new jobs for the area, with an ultimate goal of creating 200 jobs by 2027," said CEO of Azure Holding Group Josh Cohen.

For further information, please visit the companies website at www.oilfieldservices.ai or reach out to Josh Cohen at (917) 584-7042 or by email at jcohen@visionoilandgas.com.

About Azure Holding Group
Azure Holding Group Corp. is an acquisition corporation focused on Oil Field Services, Oil Field Construction, and Oil & Gas Exploration & Production. The Company is currently evaluating further mergers and acquisitions, outside of it's capital program to enable organic growth.

SOURCE: Azure Holding Group Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/azure-holding-group-cancels-15.6-million-restricted-shares-out-o-1069329

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.