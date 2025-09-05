Regions Bank: Making Life Better for Seniors

On National Senior Citizens Day Regions associates support older members of our community and ensure their financial wellbeing.

By Candace Higginbotham

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / August 21 is National Senior Citizens Day, but Regions associates are celebrating, serving and protecting seniors in our community all year long.

A few months ago, the Regions Corporate Marketing and Communications team collected household and personal items such as cleaning products, laundry supplies and toilet tissue to be assembled into kits for seniors. The project was coordinated by Madison Terry, Marketing Digital Strategist, who was motivated by her own personal experience.

"I've been fortunate to care for my grandmothers, which made me think about those aging without family support," Terry said. "Many seniors live alone or in facilities without regular visitors. Simple acts like writing letters, assembling care kits or delivering meals show them they're valued and remembered. It's our responsibility to ensure they feel connected to the community."

Regions Volunteer and United Way Program Manager Susan Clowdus sewed 50 bags for the project, made from recycled United Way campaign t-shirts. The team filled those bags with supplies and attached personal messages, which were delivered to the United Way Area Agency on Aging (UWAAA) of Jefferson County.

The UWAAA of Jefferson County offers focused programs and services for older citizens and those with disabilities. The organization directly assisted nearly 11,000 individuals in 2024 and positively impacted many others through senior center programs, hot meals and help with food, Medicare counseling, caregiver support, prescription drug assistance, legal services, advocacy for long-term care residents and more.

"This is such a great cause," said Paula Drake, head of Corporate Marketing and Communications. "I'm so happy our team came together to support the independence, dignity and well-being of seniors in their homes. Whether it's parents, grandparents, friends or neighbors, we all know seniors who need a bit of extra help and care to stay connected, healthy and independent and the UWAAA does just that, from kits like the ones our team put together, to meals to help with navigating a number of other daily needs."

The UWAAA was grateful for the donation, posting on social media, "This thoughtful gift will go a long way in helping our seniors stay safe, comfortable and cared for in their homes."

Another Regions team, the Office of Associate Conduct, also hosted an event for seniors. According to Megan Seaton, Associate Relations manager, the team's volunteer committee came up with the idea to write personal notes to seniors and deliver them, along with some treats and helpful information about elder fraud, to a Birmingham-area elder-care facility that serves residents with limited financial means and minimal social support.

"Sometimes seniors and their needs can be overlooked, so we thought it would be important to choose a location where we could really make a difference," said Ashley Batty, Associate Relations Business Partner. "We came together as a group to create homemade cards and goody bags full of chocolates. Some of us delivered them to the South Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center and spent time with the residents.

"They were so happy to see new faces, have people to talk to - and they loved their sweet treats. It was very fulfilling knowing we made such an impact on them that day!"

Emotional Support

This type of outreach can be very meaningful for older individuals in our community. Many seniors have lost loved ones and may face loneliness and isolation, which can be exacerbated by cognitive, mobility or other health challenges. Local United Way chapters are a hub for senior services and can be a helpful resource for volunteer opportunities such as meal delivery, assisted living activities and more.

But reaching out could be as simple as writing a note or sending an ecard. Regions has created special National Senior Citizens Day ecards that can be sent to family members, neighbors, family friends and former teachers - any senior who has made an impact on your life.

Financial Protection

Regions associates are also committed to protecting our seniors. Financial fraud continues to be a problem for older individuals, who may be targeted because they're often not as tech savvy. Earlier this month, the Federal Trade Commission reported a growing number of scams aimed at retirees' life savings.

From 2020 to 2024, the number of reports from older adults who lost $10,000 or more to these scams increased more than fourfold. When older adults reported losing more than $100,000, the number of reports increased nearly sevenfold, and the combined reported losses went up eightfold.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day took place on June 15th, and Regions published helpful information pointing out the six most common scams that seniors should be on the lookout for. According to Jeff Taylor, head of Commercial Fraud Forensics at Regions, keeping safe can be as simple as taking a few extra steps that help elders, family members and caregivers recognize when something is amiss.

"It's vitally important that we have conversations with our older family members to help them stay safe," Taylor said. He recommends closely monitoring credit card and bank account activity, protecting personal information, keeping documents in a safe place, reviewing your credit report, being careful with power of attorney decisions and taking your time with major financial decisions.

Here are some additional resources to help protect seniors from fraud:

"Putting people first is a core value at Regions," said Gina Sian, head of the Regions Making Life Better Institute®. "And supporting the generations of parents, workers, leaders and mentors who dedicated their lives building the communities we enjoy today is an important part of our community outreach. These seniors cared for us, guided us and invested in our futures. Through our associates' volunteer services and our financial wellness resources, we have an opportunity to care for them in return."

