Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.09.2025 17:54 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Transaction in Own Shares

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

For immediate release

5 September 2025

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased a total of 12,443 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 4831.05 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

16,799,221 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)

9,781,042 Ordinary shares held in Treasury

26,580,263 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)

The figure of 16,799,221 which is the total number of voting rights in the Company following the transaction, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.