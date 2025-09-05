France and Germany have pledged support for the Southwestern Hydrogen Corridor and have agreed to collaborate on nuclear-based hydrogen support and joint research.French President Emmanuel Macron has committed, alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, to a timely realization of the Southwestern Hydrogen Corridor, which includes the H2Med and HY-FEN pipeline projects. "The initiative, including the private-sector Alliance on the H2Med Southwestern Corridor, will be continuously supported through the Franco-German Working Group on Hydrogen. France and Germany will engage in a joint discussion ...

