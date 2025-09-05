Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
WKN: 868402 | ISIN: US92343V1044
Tradegate
05.09.25 | 18:14
37,600 Euro
-0,79 % -0,300
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
05.09.2025
Verizon Communications, Inc.: Verizon boosts shareholder payout, marking 19th consecutive year of dividend growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 69 cents per outstanding share, an increase of 1.25 cents per share from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on November 3, 2025 to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2025.

This 19th consecutive annual increase is a direct result of the company's disciplined financial management and unwavering focus on long-term growth. By strategically expanding both its mobility and broadband networks to capture high-value customer segments, Verizon generates the consistent, durable cash flow necessary to reward shareholders while simultaneously investing in future innovation.

"The Board and I are pleased to raise our dividend for the 19th year in a row, continuing in a tradition of steady raises that reflect our strong balance sheet, operational performance and commitment to our shareholders," said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Verizon. "We continue to transform Verizon by expanding our lead in network superiority, delivering on our capital allocation priorities and creating new services that power and empower how people live, work and play."

Verizon has approximately 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made more than $11.2 billion in cash dividend payments in 2024.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Jamie Serino
jamie.serino@verizon.com
(201) 401-5460


