Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DTY6 | ISIN: AU0000218109 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.09.25 | 17:44
1,110 US-Dollar
+21,98 % +0,200
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GELTEQ LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GELTEQ LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2025 17:30 Uhr
3 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gelteq Limited: Gelteq Announces Commencement of Preclinical Trial for Novel Gel-Based Antihistamine Formulation Targeting Allergy Market

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited ("Gelteq" or the "Company"), a clinical and science-based company specialising in gel-based oral delivery solutions, today announced plans to commence a preclinical bioequivalence study in September 2025 to evaluate its novel gel-based formulation of a widely used antihistamine for allergy treatment. The study will be conducted by Adgyl Lifesciences (a partner of Eurofins Advinus), a leader in preclinical contract research services.

If preclinical results are successful, Gelteq anticipates advancing to human clinical trials targeting U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval via the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.

"Our gel-based delivery platform is expected to transform traditional pharmaceutical products currently available on the market, especially where patient compliance and dosage control are critical," said Nathan Givoni, CEO of Gelteq. "By applying our technology to a well-established antihistamine, we see a significant opportunity to capture value in the allergy market, where patient-friendly formats and flexible dosing remain unmet needs."

Allergic conditions affect over 50 million people annually in the United States alone (1). The global antihistamine market was valued at approximately USD $9 billion in 2023 growing at a 6% CAGR, projected to reach over USD $12 billion by 2028 (2). Demand spans paediatric, adult, and increasingly, animal health (3), reflecting the diverse applications for antihistamine therapies.

Gelteq's proprietary gel formulations aim to address key limitations of traditional tablets and syrups, including palatability challenges for children, swallowing difficulties for elderly patients, and precise dosing needs in veterinary medicine (3).

"Our innovative gel technology offers potential advantages in taste masking, ease of administration, and flexible dosing," added Mr. Givoni. "These attributes are particularly relevant in paediatrics and veterinary care where delivering effective allergy treatments can be challenging."

About Gelteq Ltd.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a clinical and science-based company dedicated to developing and commercialising gel-based oral delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, sports nutrition, and other applications. Gelteq's proprietary formulation technology aims to address challenges associated with conventional drug delivery, including taste masking, swallowing difficulties, and precision dosing. For more information, visit www.gelteq.com.

Gelteq Contact:

Investor Relations
Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates IR
+1-214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, refer to Gelteq's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on November 15, 2024. Gelteq undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

References

  1. American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. (2023). Allergy facts. American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. https://acaai.org/allergies/
  2. Grand View Research. (2024, March). Antihistamine market size, share & trends analysis report. Grand View Research. https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/antihistamine-market
  3. MarketsandMarkets. (2023, November). Veterinary dermatology drugs market by product, animal type, route of administration, end user - Global forecast to 2028. MarketsandMarkets. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/veterinary-dermatology-drugs-market-177021512.html

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.