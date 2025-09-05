Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
ACCESS Newswire
05.09.2025 18:14 Uhr
Sofidel Group: Sofidel Strengthens U.S. Operations With Third Paper Machine Startup at Circleville Plant

CIRCLEVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Sofidel America has successfully started up a third paper machine at its integrated plant in Circleville, Ohio. The milestone, achieved on September 4, 2025, further consolidates the site's role as the company's largest and most important production hub worldwide.

The new Valmet DCT 200 machine adds 70,000 tons of annual capacity, bringing Circleville's total output to more than 200,000 tons per year. With this expansion, Sofidel's global production capacity rises to 1,983,000 tons annually.

The $185 million investment, first announced in 2023, included both the construction of the new building and installation of the state-of-the-art machine. Once fully operational, the project will also create approximately 80 additional jobs, strengthening Sofidel's contribution to the local economy.

The successful startup of our third paper machine in Circleville represents a significant step forward in Sofidel's growth strategy. This achievement reflects both the strength of our U.S. operations and the dedication of the teams who made it possible.

With this expansion, Sofidel reaffirms its long-term commitment to serving the North American market with high-quality, sustainable tissue products while supporting local communities.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sofidel Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sofidel Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sofidel Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sofidel-strengthens-u.s.-operations-with-third-paper-machine-startup-a-1069354

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
